Caroline Jones to Release New Track 'Being A Woman (Is Like Being The Sun)'

Today, country-pop singer/songwriter Caroline Jones debuted her new, upbeat Bluegrass track "Being A Woman (Is Like Being The Sun)" on CMT leading up to Mother's Day next weekend! Pre-Save/Add Link here.

"Being A Woman (Is Like Being The Sun)" was written by Caroline, and features an incredible group of all-female Bluegrass musicians including GRAMMY Award-winning artist Alison Brown (producer/banjo), Rebecca Frazier (guitar/vocals), Kate Lee O'Connor (fiddle/harmony vocal), Mary Meyer (mandolin), and Missy Raines (bass). The song, which was recorded at Compass Sound Studio in Nashville, is a unique telling of age-old truths of womanhood.

Jones explains, "Being a Woman (is Like Being the Sun)" is about to the double-edged sword of emotional intelligence and sensitivity that comes with womanhood. There is immense, life-giving power in a woman's care and understanding of the intricacies of other's needs. But many challenges accompany that power. As I mature, I am learning how to navigate those challenges, and trying to be intentional about the kind of woman I want to be.

How do I care for those I love the most while ensuring that my own needs and desires are met? How do I communicate honestly, without being demanding or controlling, and more importantly listen with an open heart? I really, really hope that this song resonates with women and makes them feel heard and understood. And perhaps inspire men who listen to the song to appreciate and understand the women in their lives more.

I had a vision to record this song with an all-female bluegrass band because I knew they could bring the lyric to life in an authentic way. I am so grateful that Alison Brown resonated with this message, because I cannot think of a better producer to have at the helm for this song. Alison is an inspiration to me and countless other musicians, especially women."

Caroline is also back on tour with Zac Brown Band as a special guest band member for their "Out In The Middle Tour," which kicked off April 22 and runs through November 19. She first opened for ZBB on their 2017 tour and, following three consecutive years as their staple opening act, officially joined the band as a special guest band member in 2021.

Highlights with the group include performing at the 2021 CMAs and opening for The Rolling Stones at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Caroline is also joining the star-studded lineup at this year's CMA Fest June 9 through June 12, as well as performing her own solo shows this summer.

Lauded by Rolling Stone as "an ambitious, entrepreneurial guitar heroine primed to bring back the pop-country glory of the nineties," Caroline Jones is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist enriching the country scene with her unique, independent spirit. Her sophomore album, Antipodes (November 2021), debuted at #4 on the iTunes Country Chart, and its lead single, "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable)," is Jones first Top 40 country hit that is still climbing the charts thanks to its viral TikTok line dance that has been played over 500M times and counting.

As with her debut album Bare Feet (August 2017), Caroline co-produced Antipodes with Ric Wake (Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston), performed the majority of the instruments, and solo wrote the majority of the tracks. Antipodes also features collaborations with industry heavy-hitters Zac Brown, Joe Bonamassa, Mac McAnally, and Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey.

Caroline's skilled musicianship and addictive, foot-stomping hits have led to performances on The Tonight Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, TODAY Show, as well as multiple appearances at the legendary Grand Ole Opry.

Perhaps most impressive about Jones young career, though, is the list of mentors who have taken her under their wing and on tour, including Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Vince Gill, Jake Owen, Trisha Yearwood, The Eagles, OneRepublic, and most significantly, Jimmy Buffett and the Zac Brown Band.

Buffett brought Caroline out on tour in 2018, signed her to a distribution deal with his Mailboat Records, and wrote "Gulf Coast Girl" for her, which he featured along with Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, and Lukas Nelson.

