Carol Hodge Releases New Single 'THIS'

Yorkshire-dwelling singer-songwriter Carol Hodge is a wonderful musical dichotomy. With her roots and ethics firmly set in punk as keyboard player and long-term collaborator with Crass frontman Steve Ignorant and his current band Slice Of Life, Carol is also a uniquely gifted song-writer and as able to conjure up beautiful pop-infused, heart-wrenching melodies as she is screaming into the face of authority and injustice

Today sees the release of 'THIS', the first release from the forthcoming 'The Crippling Space Between' album, due September 24th via Midnight Stamp Records.

'THIS' is an uplifting rock anthem that packs a positive punch. Lyrically, the song references W.H. Auden's Funeral Blues, and charts the deterioration of the spirit throughout 2020. Dramatic low-key verses give way to huge and heavy guitars in the choruses, reflecting the rollercoaster of uncertainty life has become of late. Carol explains:

"I've never felt such rage, such grief, such uncertainty. We all like to think we are in control of our own lives, and have a hand in our own destinies, but 2020 pulled the rug out from under us. It has absolutely taught me to accept that there are forces in the world beyond my control. I have dug deep and found the positives. When it seems like there is nothing left, there is hope. Always."

Watch the 'THIS' video below.

Produced by Dave Draper (Jazmin Bean, The Wildhearts, The Professionals), 'The Crippling Space Between' is an unashamed exploration of the emotional rollercoaster that was 2020. Carol flits between musical styles, bridging the gaps with her astute lyricism. A fierce believer in remaining independent, the album will be released on Carol's own label Midnight Stamp. Previous albums Savage Purge (2020) and Hold On To That Flame (2018) featured on several Top Album end-of-year lists, and 2020 single Stopped Believing In You received significant indie and online radio play, including from BBC Manchester and BBC Bristol.