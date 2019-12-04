Carnaval de Bahidora Announces First Wave of Artists

Deep in the nature preserve of Las Estacas located in the heart of Morales, Mexico a unity of creativity, sustainability, expression and civic responsibility takes place at Carnaval de Bahidorá. More than a music festival, Carnaval de Bahidorá (a.k.a Bahidorá) is an internal state of lucidity and consciousness. It is a place where festival goers connect with themselves, each other and the surroundings. It is the place from which creativity burgeon. This year, Carnaval de Bahidorá will take place on February 14 -16, 2020.

Carnaval de Bahidorá 2020 announces the first wave of artists for its eighth edition of the festival. This year's line-up includes a sound constellation abundant in diversity and curated to fill festival goers with three days of new experiences. A kaleidoscope of exciting musical and visual experiences, capable of shaking mind, body and soul, without labels and with authenticity as the only flag.

Carnaval de Bahidorá 2020 will showcase legends, including the long-awaited return of Masters At Work, a duo that has kept the essence of Latin house for almost three decades, and Sister Nancy, pioneer MC and queen of the Jamaican sound system since 1976.

A flow of rhythms inspired by afrobeat from a futuristic perspective will also take the stages, first with Dengue Dengue Dengue!, a duo who's new album 'Zénit & Nadir' dives deep into their Afro-Peruvian lineage. The new music will be presented as a electronic set along with a 4 Piece percussion band that includes cajón and quijada. The African groove will continue with Goldlink, hot off his tour with Tyler the Creator, will be performing new songs from his album 'Diaspora', a unique blend of rap, reggae, afrobeat, dancehall and moombahton.

The English collective Ibibio Sound Machine will invoke the hottest afrobeat and polyrhythms through funk and disco textures. Meanwhile, Sinkane and his band return to Mexico with 'Dépaysé', a call that seeks to connect and exalt the African diaspora beyond the borders, and influenced from the legacy of music icons such as Hendrix and Motown.

From the outskirts of Mexico City, Son Rompe Pera will sure to bring their energetic mix of punk attitude and instrumental virtuosity with their garage/punk take on traditional folk marimba music.

Special performances from German electronic music icons David August and Pantha Du Prince will take festival goers into the groove both sonically and visually. The 'Life Of Merisi' is the album that has led the multi-instrumentalist and Producer David August from the festival scene to theaters and auditoriums across Europe. The new album was made in collaboration with the visual artist Francisco Bosoletti, who visually translates the deep techno textures felt within the new album.

'Conference of Trees', a profound acoustic and performance experience arising from the great imagination of Pantha Du Prince, will be a mixture of acoustic delicacy, visual innovation and rave spirit that feels like an #EnBahidorá conceived experience.

Bahidorá has brought together artists and musicians that inject new verve into the rich sound legacy of Latin America. Expressing its roots through the creativity of a new generation of artists and musicians, the Latinx identity runs free throughout the world and goes beyond geographical limitations and political divisions. Performances from Teto Preto, Combo Chimbita, Buscabulla, Sotomayor, Novalima, Barrio Lindo, Branko, and Baiuca will attest to the unstoppable advance that the latinx movement is conquering spaces globally.

#EnBahidorá encompasses the energy of the festival -- pulsations in tune with the jungle that induce dance while seducing our imagination. Festival goers will feel the heat of the jungle with #EnBahidorá acts like Bbymutha, her hip-hop is as freaky as it is innovative, the cool-electro vibes of Channel Tres, the two of the most restless minds of contemporary dance, Avalon Emerson and Jasss, and the jazzy techno producers from New Zeland Chaos in the CBD. Additional acts include, a pillar of New York's house scene producer, promoter and DJ Joe Claussell, and half of Deep Space Network, Move D, the alias of the German producer David Moufang, who since the nineties has kept a spatial, groovy and strongly charged ambient sound evolving.

Now on their 8th year, Bahidorá is poised to be the must see, must do event of 2020. Check out the on-sale and travel packages here: https://bahidorai20.boletia.com/ .

Festival Line-Up

AVALON EMERSON · BAIUCA · BBYMUTHA · BRANKO · BUSCABULLA · CHANNEL TRES ·

CHAOS IN THE CBD · COMBO CHIMBITA · DAVID AUGUST PRESENTS the LIFE OF MERiSi

DENGUE DENGUE DENGUE (4 PIECE LIVE) · GOLDLINK · IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE · JASSS ·

JOE CLAUSSELL · MASTERS AT WORK · MOVE N*E*R*D · NOVALIMA ·

PANTHA DU PRINCE presents CONFERENCE OF TREES · SINKANE · SISTER NANCY · SOTOMAYOR

SON ROMPE PERA · TETO PRETO





