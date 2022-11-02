Carly Simon to Release 'Live at Grand Central Station' on Audio & Blu-Ray
The concert will be released on audio and Blu-ray for the first time on January 27.
Carly Simon's legendary surprise concert at New York's Grand Central Terminal will be released on audio and Blu-ray for the first time on January 27, Live at Grand Central. The video has been digitized, converted to HD and re-edited. The audio has been re-mixed by multi-Grammy Award winning producer and engineer Frank Filipetti.
The concert will be available on Blu-ray, CD, vinyl and digital streaming platforms via MRI/Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. There's also a very limited edition colored vinyl available. Pre-order HERE.
In celebration of the announcement, Carly is sharing the album track "Like A River" alongside a video.
In April 1995, commuters walking through Grand Central were pleasantly surprised to stumble upon Simon and her band performing a full, unannounced concert in the middle of the main terminal. The concert-Simon's first in fourteen years-was filmed and aired on Lifetime for a television special which was released on VHS later that year.
On November 5, Simon will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The exhibition is officially open now at the historic Cleveland museum, including her original outfit and some original prints from the famous Norman Seeff photo shoot for the cover of Playing Possum, handwritten lyrics from an early draft of "You're So Vain," and her custom-made Taylor guitar with beautiful personalized inlay work. Exclusive merchandise is available via Carly's website HERE and the Rock Hall website HERE.
Born and raised in New York City, Simon is a Grammy-award winning musician, singer-songwriter and author whose career spans over five decades. In the '70s Simon had a string of chart-topping hit singles including the beloved "You're So Vain" which reached #1, as well as "Anticipation," "Nobody Does It Better," "Coming Around Again," "Mockingbird" with James Taylor and more.
Simon has received an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, received the Berklee College of Music Honorary Doctor of Music Degree and has been nominated for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Watch the new music video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
