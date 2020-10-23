Carlie Hanson Releases Sophomore EP 'DestroyDestroyDestroyDestroy' Today

Featuring two new songs.

Pop/alt songstress Carlie Hanson just released her long-awaited second EP, DestroyDestroyDestroyDestroy via Warner Records. Featuring two new songs - "Fires (feat. Lil West)" and "Is That a Thing?" - the seven-track EP runs the gamut of emotions, tackling issues like self-sabotage, police brutality, losing friends to the hole of drugs, and depression. Since Carlie's 2019's Junk EP, the songwriter has decided to open up about more personal subjects while confidently honing her ability to write an infectious pop song.

"This project is full of everything I was feeling last year at 19 years old. It was a very weird time period in my life - I was finally getting used to being on my own in LA, I had told the world about my sexuality, I felt like I finally really knew what I wanted to say as an artist but at the same time I felt completely lost. I had started taking medication for the first time because I was experiencing really bad anxiety. Everyday felt like, even though I had all these great things going for me, I was still constantly in my head and always searching for something more. I was unhappy in my relationship at the time and really I just wanted to run. I wanted to destroy everything and that's where these songs were born. Sometimes you have to destroy yourself to become a better version of yourself," said Carlie of the EP's creation.

Carlie, who is one of the faces of the new Tommy Hilfiger Jeans Fall 2020 campaign, released her debut EP, JUNK, in June 2019. Before even turning 20, she had toured with Lauv, Troye Sivan, Yungblud and others in the US, Europe and Australia, signed a deal with Warner Records and released JUNK. Named a VEVO DSCVR artist, Carlie also has fans in superstars like Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato. Carlie has passed 86 million total global streams with her music. Recently, Carlie performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and saw her last track of 2019, "Side Effects," garner 12 million Spotify streams. The most recent single from DestroyDestroyDestroyDestroy, a collaboration with rapper iann dior titled "Ego (feat. iann dior)," was dubbed by Billboard as "a pop-punk anthem of 2020," while V Magazine named Carlie "one to watch" in a recent interview.

Photo Credit: Alice Baxley

