Carl Anderson Unveils New Single 'Damn Thing'

Today, Nashville singer/songwriter Carl Anderson has released a new single from his forthcoming EP Taking Off And Landing. Listen to "Damn Thing" now via The Bluegrass Situation!

Taking Off And Landing will be released on February 19, 2021. The five-track collection was recorded with multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter Colin Killalea in a series of carefree sessions.

The end result is a handful of minimal, relatable music that comes from freestyle collaboration exploring every day feelings like being friend-zoned, having low self-esteem, and many universal experiences.

The collection is the follow up to his 2019 + 2020 EPs You Can Call Me Carl + You Can Still Call Me Carl, which received praise from American Songwriter, and Rolling Stone, who praised Carl's "Seventies folk tinges, wistful bedroom pop and melancholic country heartache." In addition to his own releases, Carl is constantly collaborating with artists and has written songs for the likes of Andrew Combs, Devon Gilfillian and Becca Mancari.

Listen to "Damn Thing" here: