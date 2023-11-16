Caress Shares New Single 'Night Call' From Debut LP 'Night Call'

The LP was written and produced by Caress aka Tara Jane and  is out November 24 on Negative Gain Productions.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

Caress Shares New Single 'Night Call' From Debut LP 'Night Call'

Caress shares a new single today, the title track from her forthcoming album Night Call. The LP was written and produced by Caress aka Tara Jane and  is out November 24 on Negative Gain Productions.

Caress says: "The song ‘Night Call’ was inspired by a lust for the night, love spells and sensuality. I imagine my vocals were meant to sound like an ex dead lover’s voice haunting a city tunnel. It’s actually my favorite to perform live. I exclusively used my Casio CZ-101 for all of the synths, to get this more playful 80’s vintage sound. Because of the elusiveness, energy and call to darkness of the song, I felt ‘Night Call’ embodied the themes of my upcoming full length album and it inspired the title: ‘Night Call’." 

Caress is the solo darkwave electronic project from Tara Jane, inspired by dreamy vintage 4AD Goth as well as more contemporary dark pop artists such as TR/ST, Kontravoid and Boy Harsher. Jane fronts LA shoegazers Blood Candy and with Caress, she explores new sonic soundscapes with her muse being eighties dark wave, industrial and modern synth pop.

Talking about the album, Caress says: "For the album ‘Night Call’ I wanted to explore different themes of being drawn to the dark. Each song on the album explores a unique subject of interest: heartbroken love spells, cold city nights, obsession, destruction, vampires and my relationship with myself and experiences as a queer woman."

Caress's songs contain hypnotic pulsating drum beats, sparkling analogue synths and reverb drenched guitar melodies that frame haunting vocals and lyrics about desire, lust and pain. Her solo work first got some attention during the pandemic with a reinvention Patti Smith's Dancing Barefoot. 

"For the production, I used a variety of synths  mainly my vintage 80’s Korg Poly-800 and Casio CZ-101 which created this cohesive sound. I wrote and recorded all of the songs in my old apartment called ‘The Dungeon’ where I had only one barred window in this little loft in Echo Park with these crazy high ceilings and my home studio was built underneath the loft bed where I tracked and recorded everything in this pretty confined space."

"I've always been drawn to darkness in multiple forms if it’s humor, aesthetic, interests and the album so reflection of that, so I wanted the compositions to be energetic, dark and tender but wrapped in this like cloak of mystery and sensuality which really resonates with my personality and the whole essence of Caress. So it’s exciting to share this whole goth party that’s the ‘Night Call’ album. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Haywyre Returns To Monstercat With First New Release In 2 Years Photo
Haywyre Returns To Monstercat With First New Release In 2 Years

Martin Vogt, better known in the space as Haywyre, delivers his latest Monstercat single “White Lie” on November, 16th 2023. Making a welcome return to the marquee electronic imprint after 7 years, “White Lie” is a buoyant, introspective production that sets the stage for a series of new releases fans can expect from Haywyre in the year ahead.

2
Jessie Wagner Releases New Single Are You Scared (ft Scott Martin) Photo
Jessie Wagner Releases New Single 'Are You Scared' (ft Scott Martin)

Jessie Wagner is an in-demand touring vocalist who has shared stages with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Chic, Duran Duran, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul) and is the frontwoman for NYC rock/soul band Army of the Underdog. She released her critically acclaimed debut solo album 'Shoes Droppin' in 2020.

3
Cody Belew Releases Original Holiday Single The Joy of Christmastime Photo
Cody Belew Releases Original Holiday Single 'The Joy of Christmastime'

Singer-songwriter Cody Belew is kicking off this holiday season with the release of his original single, “The Joy of Christmastime,” out now via Visionary Media Group. His third consecutive holiday song, the track feels instantly timeless, with its catchy lyrics and a melody you're bound to remember.

4
Minn Orch Releases Recording Of Mahlers 8th Symphony in December Photo
Minn Orch Releases Recording Of Mahler's 8th Symphony in December

BIS Records will release a recording of Gustav Mahler's Eighth Symphony. Recorded under the direction of Osmo Vänskä, the Orchestra's music director from 2003 to 2022, the album marks the ninth and penultimate release in the Orchestra's years-long effort to perform and record all ten of the Romantic composer's symphonies.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single 'Can We Just Get High?'Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single 'Can We Just Get High?'
DJ Mag Crown David Guetta the World's no.1 DJ for the Fourth TimeDJ Mag Crown David Guetta the World's no.1 DJ for the Fourth Time
URKEL SAVES SANTA: THE MOVIE! Sets Digital ReleaseURKEL SAVES SANTA: THE MOVIE! Sets Digital Release
Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2024 OscarsJimmy Kimmel to Host the 2024 Oscars

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Video
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
SIX