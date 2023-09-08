Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Reunite For 'Bongos' Following History-Making 'WAP'

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have reunited for their new single, "Bongos."

The track follows their history-making “WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion),” which was produced by Ayo & Keyz. "WAP" was the #1 song throughout the world upon its release, becoming the first female rap collaboration to debut at #1 on the Billboard 100.

The song is predicted to be the lead single for Cardi B's upcoming sophomore album, which will follow 2018's "Invasion of Privacy."

The release is also the first from Megan after her 2022 sophomore album “Traumazine,” which joined “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future as another accomplishment for the rapper last year.

Watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "Bongos" here:

About Cardi B

Cardi B’s rambunctious spirit and brave tongue have made her one of the most iconic superstars of this or any other era – an adored entertainer, acclaimed actress, and of course, world-renowned rapper.

Her debut album, “INVASION OF PRIVACY”– which was certified gold by the RIAA on its day of release, the first-ever album by a female artist to achieve that milestone – made an equally extraordinary chart debut atop the SoundScan/Billboard 200, further entering a number of additional charts at #1, including “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums,” “Top Rap Albums,” and “Top Digital Albums.”

Named “Best Rap Album” at the 2019 GRAMMY® Awards – establishing Cardi in the history books as the first solo female artist to win that prestigious category – the now 3x Platinum “INVASION OF PRIVACY” is highlighted by a truly remarkable string of chart-busting singles, including two #1 classics in the 9x RIAA platinum certified “Bodak Yellow” and the 8x platinum certified smash, “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, as well the 3x platinum certified “Bartier Cardi (Feat. 21 Savage)” and “Be Careful,” the 2x platinum “Ring (Feat. Kehlani),” and the platinum certified “Best Life (Feat. Chance the Rapper),” “I Do (Feat. SZA),” and “Drip (Feat. Migos).”

Cardi followed “INVASION OF PRIVACY” with 2018’s 4x platinum certified “Money” and 2019’s 3x platinum “Please Me,” the latter her second collaboration with her longtime friend and labelmate Bruno Mars. 2019 also saw the platinum certified single, “Press,” and a gold certified feature on Ed Sheeran’s “South of the Border (Feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B).”

The first female artist to have five top 10 singles simultaneously on Billboard’s “Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs” chart as well as the first female rapper to boast two #1 hits on the “Hot 100,” Cardi has been honored with a stunning range of prestigious awards and nominations.

About Megan Thee Stallion

Most recently, Megan shined at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where she won the "Top Rap Female Artist" award for the second consecutive year. She was also recognized by The Webby Awards and received the 2022 Special Achievement Award for artistry and advocacy efforts.

Since the release of her critically acclaimed and Gold-certified debut album, Good News, to earning two global record-breaking Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits with the "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé, and "WAP" with Cardi B, Megan has proven unstoppable. Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements with three GRAMMY wins, including Best New Artist and five BET awards. She stars in A24's upcoming film, "DICKS! The Musical."

Watch Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video here: