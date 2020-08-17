Cardi B Makes History with New Single, “WAP"

debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 today

GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum selling Atlantic recording artist Cardi B continues to make history with the explosive success of her new single, " WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) " which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 today. The blockbuster track, RIAA certified gold in its first week, has quickly broken multiple records including the highest streaming first week by a female artist, the highest streaming first week of 2020, and one of the top 3 hip-hop streaming debuts of all time. The record-breaking single extends Cardi B's own record as the female rapper with the most Hot 100 #1s, now four songs with the inclusion of "WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)." The track also makes Cardi the first female rapper to have a #1 on the Hot 100 in two different decades, and the 3rd female rapper to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 as a lead artist.

"WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" affirmed Cardi B as one of Apple Music's most popular artists of all time, earning the platform's highest ever debut by a female artist as well as the fastest song in Apple Music history by a female artist to peak at #1. The track's chart-topping success marks Cardi's seventh #1 track at Apple Music - the most by any female artist in the service's five-year history. What's more, the track makes Cardi the first female rapper to have two songs hit #1 on the global Spotify chart with DJ Snake's 3x Platinum " Taki Taki (with Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B) " and "WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)."

Produced by Ayo & Keyz, " WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) " is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE ; an official companion video - directed by Colin Tilley and featuring cameos from an all-female cast that includes Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana - is available for viewing via YouTube HERE . The clip has also proven a record-shattering landmark, earning the biggest-ever debut week for an all-female hip-hop collaboration of 2020 on the platform with 41.9 million US views and 82.3 million views globally.

Along with its epic popular success, "WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" - which marks Cardi's first release since 2019's RIAA platinum certified single, "Press" - was met with rapturous critical attention around the world, with the Los Angeles Times declaring it "a savage, nasty, sex-positive triumph." "WAP" is "a nasty-ass rap bop," wrote Pitchfork, "bursting with the personality of two of rap's most congenial household names." "WAP" is "an event record that transcends the event itself," raved the New York Times. "In their verses, both Cardi and Megan are exuberant, sharp and extremely, extremely vividly detailed." "Cardi and Megan are powerhouses of female sexuality, independence, and dominance," enthused Complex. "In a male-dominated genre that is often criticized for misogynistic wordplay toward women, the two rappers have never shied away from taking back the narrative of femininity in hip-hop. And during a time when Black women have taken to social media to advocate for their protection and support, while basking in their blackness, ('WAP') couldn't be more timely."

Cardi B's rambunctious spirit and brave tongue have made her one of the most iconic superstars of this or any other era - an adored entertainer, acclaimed actress, and of course, world-renowned rapper. "INVASION OF PRIVACY"- which was certified gold by the RIAA on its day of release, the first-ever album by a female artist to achieve that milestone - made an equally extraordinary chart debut atop the SoundScan/ Billboard 200 , further entering a number of additional charts at #1, including "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums," "Top Rap Albums," and "Top Digital Albums."

Named "Best Rap Album" at the 2019 GRAMMY® Awards - establishing Cardi in the history books as the first solo female artist to win that prestigious category - the now 3x Platinum "INVASION OF PRIVACY" is highlighted by a truly remarkable string of chart-busting singles, including two #1 classics in the 9x RIAA platinum certified "Bodak Yellow" and the 8x platinum certified smash, "I Like It," featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, as well the 3x platinum certified "Bartier Cardi (Feat. 21 Savage)" and "Be Careful," the 2x platinum "Ring (Feat. Kehlani)," and the platinum certified "Best Life (Feat. Chance the Rapper)," "I Do (Feat. SZA)," and "Drip (Feat. Migos)." Furthermore, all of the LP's remaining tracks have proved gold certified or higher, affirming Cardi as the first female rapper to achieve that historic feat.

Cardi followed "INVASION OF PRIVACY" with 2018's 4x platinum certified "Money" and 2019's 3x platinum "Please Me," the latter her second collaboration with her longtime friend and labelmate Bruno Mars. 2019 also saw the platinum certified single, "Press," and a gold certified feature on Ed Sheeran's "South of the Border (Feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B)." Along with new music, Cardi recently used her platform to partner with the NY census for a PSA on the importance of completing the census, streaming HERE .

The first female artist to have five top 10 singles simultaneously on Billboard's "Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs" chart as well as the first female rapper to boast four #1 hits on the "Hot 100," Cardi has been honored with a stunning range of prestigious awards and nominations, including eight total GRAMMY® Award nominations, four BET Awards, 11 BET Hip-Hop Awards, four American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, six ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 20 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, four iHeartRadio Music Awards, three iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, and five Guinness World Records thus far.

Cardi has graced the covers of countless publications in recent years, including but not limited to Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone, The New York Times Magazine, i-D Magazine, CR Fashion Book, W Magazine's annual Art Issue, Harper's BAZAAR's Spring Fashion Issue, PEOPLE en Español (where she was named "Star of the Year"), Vogue alongside her 2-year-old daughter Kulture, and most recently ELLE .

Furthermore, Cardi has made an unstoppable series of high profile appearances, including a hilarious installment of "Carpool Karaoke" on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! during their popular Brooklyn Week, a stellar performance on NBC's Saturday Night Live, and an historic installment of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she served as both musical guest and the first-ever co-host in show history. What's more, Cardi tore the house down at a number of major awards ceremonies, including the MTV Video Music Awards, the American Music Awards, the GRAMMY® Awards, and both the BET Awards and BET Hip-Hop Awards.

