Caravan Palace Announces North American Tour

Caravan Palace was founded in Paris by four musicians who shared a love for electronic music and vintage sounds.



In over 10 years, the band has grown from a Parisian jive sensation to a globalized pop act melding all kinds of influences and capable of tearing the roof off any venue or festival tent!



The band's love affair with North American audiences will be reignited next October, when the band embarks on its most ambitious North American tour ever "We haven't been to the US and Canada in a while especially on the west coast so we're very happy to go back ! It's always a great time, with a great audience, plus this time we get to play in Mexico at last!!!".



This 23 city tour comes in support of their highly anticipated fourth studio album to be released at the end of the summer. The first single off that album, "Miracle", broadened the band's musical landscape with its electronic textures and uplifting message. KCRW made it Today's Top Track on April 12th and the song has been streamed over 4 million times in North America since its release. A remix by Boogie Belgique will come out on May 3rd, bringing the song into more laid back soundscapes.



This upcoming North America tour will also be the first chance for a new generation of fans to experience Caravan Palace's live performances. In the past 3 years since they released their album <|º_º|>, the band's US fanbase has grown exponentially, driven by a series of viral moments around their song "Lone Digger" (60+ million streams on Spotify, 200M on YouTube) and "Wonderland" (1.8 billion streams on Tik Tok.)

TOUR DATES:

09/28 Mexico City / El Plaza Condesa

10/01 Boston / Royale

10/03 Washington DC / 9 :30 Club

10/04 NYC / TERMINAL 5

10/05 Philadelphia / Union Transfer

10/07 Montreal / Mtelus

10/08 Toronto / Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/09 Detroit / Garden Theatre

10/11 Chicago / House of Blues

10/12 Minneapolis / First Avenue

10/14 Denver / Ogden Theatre

10/17 Seattle / The Showbox

10/19 Portland / Crystal Ballroom

10/21 Oakland / Fox Theatre

10/22 Los Angeles / The Wiltern

10/23 San Diego / The Observatory North Park

10/27 Austin / Mohawk

10/29 Dallas / Granada Theater

10/31 Atlanta / The Masquerade (Heaven)





