Caravan Palace Announces North American Tour
Caravan Palace was founded in Paris by four musicians who shared a love for electronic music and vintage sounds.
In over 10 years, the band has grown from a Parisian jive sensation to a globalized pop act melding all kinds of influences and capable of tearing the roof off any venue or festival tent!
The band's love affair with North American audiences will be reignited next October, when the band embarks on its most ambitious North American tour ever "We haven't been to the US and Canada in a while especially on the west coast so we're very happy to go back ! It's always a great time, with a great audience, plus this time we get to play in Mexico at last!!!".
This 23 city tour comes in support of their highly anticipated fourth studio album to be released at the end of the summer. The first single off that album, "Miracle", broadened the band's musical landscape with its electronic textures and uplifting message. KCRW made it Today's Top Track on April 12th and the song has been streamed over 4 million times in North America since its release. A remix by Boogie Belgique will come out on May 3rd, bringing the song into more laid back soundscapes.
This upcoming North America tour will also be the first chance for a new generation of fans to experience Caravan Palace's live performances. In the past 3 years since they released their album <|º_º|>, the band's US fanbase has grown exponentially, driven by a series of viral moments around their song "Lone Digger" (60+ million streams on Spotify, 200M on YouTube) and "Wonderland" (1.8 billion streams on Tik Tok.)
TOUR DATES:
09/28 Mexico City / El Plaza Condesa
10/01 Boston / Royale
10/03 Washington DC / 9 :30 Club
10/04 NYC / TERMINAL 5
10/05 Philadelphia / Union Transfer
10/07 Montreal / Mtelus
10/08 Toronto / Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/09 Detroit / Garden Theatre
10/11 Chicago / House of Blues
10/12 Minneapolis / First Avenue
10/14 Denver / Ogden Theatre
10/17 Seattle / The Showbox
10/19 Portland / Crystal Ballroom
10/21 Oakland / Fox Theatre
10/22 Los Angeles / The Wiltern
10/23 San Diego / The Observatory North Park
10/27 Austin / Mohawk
10/29 Dallas / Granada Theater
10/31 Atlanta / The Masquerade (Heaven)