Car Seat Headrest Debut 'There Must Be More Than Blood'

Car Seat Headrest unveil a new song, "There Must Be More Than Blood," today ahead of the release of their forthcoming album Making A Door Less Open.

Listen to the song below!

In addition, a video of bandleader Will Toledo performing the song acoustically in character as Trait debuts-watch below!

The new album is out May 1 on Matador Records.

In its mesmeric slow burn, album centerpiece "There Must Be More Than Blood" presents another facet of the broad palette found on MADLO, with Toledo placing emphasis on the individual songs, each with its own "special energy." Making A Door Less Open features previously released tracks "Hollywood," which has been added to more than 25 stations at AAA and Alternative radio in its first week and which Stereogum praises as "really really great," "Can't Cool Me Down" and "Martin." Preorder across all formats, with distinct track listings and mixes for digital, CD and vinyl, here.

Car Seat Headrest have cancelled their summer tour dates due to COVID-19, with plans to reschedule. Read a statement from Toledo here.

Created over the course of four years, Making a Door Less Open is the result of a fruitful "collaboration" between Car Seat Headrest, led by Will Toledo, and 1 Trait Danger, a CSH electronic side project consisting of drummer Andrew Katz and Toledo's alternate persona, Trait. The band's first set of brand new songs since 2016's Teens Of Denial sees Toledo embarking on new and imaginative roads to songwriting and recording. Read a statement on the album from Toledo, as Trait, here.

Comprised of Will Toledo, Andrew Katz (drums), Ethan Ives (guitar) and Seth Dalby (bass), Car Seat Headrest has either released 11 or three albums to date, depending on the way you look at it. A prolific songwriter, Toledo took his moniker from making early recordings in the private environment of his family's car, releasing a dozen self-recorded and produced albums on Bandcamp and building a tight-knit following. Toledo has since gone from an empty five-seater to selling out tours and filling festival main stages. 2015's Teens of Style was a collection of songs from his early years. The band's proper Matador debut, Teens of Denial, followed in 2016 and catapulted them to overnight commercial success and widespread critical acclaim, as well as highlighting Toledo as a prodigious lyricist. 2018's Twin Fantasy, an epic re-imagination of an album originally released in 2011, demonstrated newfound scale, depth and ambition.





Related Articles View More Music Stories