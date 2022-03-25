Camp Greensky Unveils 2022 Lineup

Greensky Bluegrass is thrilled to announce 2022's Camp Greensky artist lineup. In addition to three nights of the host band, and festival curators, performers include Little Feat, the legendary Little Feat performing their seminal album Waiting For Columbus in its entirety to celebrate the 45th anniversary of it's release, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Steve Kimock, flatpicking phenom Jon Stickley, acoustic music icon and frequent Jerry Garcia collaborator Peter Rowan, a rare reunion of Colorado's Wayword Sons ft Benny 'Burle' Galloway, Pacific Northwest up and comers TK & the Holy Know-Nothings, as well as a handful of Michigan music mainstays including Steppin In It, and Luke Winslow King.

This year, the festival will take place at it's new home: Shagbark Farm in Caledonia, MI, June 2 through June 4, 2022.

Shagbark is a beautiful family farm that offers exceptional access from GRR airport while also maintaining the rootsy, pastoral vibe that's always been at the heart of the festival.

Full Lineup

Greensky Bluegrass (three nights)

Little Feat

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Steve Kimock and Friends

Peter Rowan

Steppin In It

Luke Winslow King

The Wayword Sons

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Jon Stickley Trio

Dave Bruzza

Tickets and up to date news can be found here.

Americana/alt-country and roots-rock band, Greensky Bluegrass released their eight studio album Stress Dreams via Thirty Tigers at the top of 2022.

Stress Dreams received high praise from critics. Garden & Gun calls the album "one of the most complete and engaging of the group's more than twenty-year career" and Glide says "Stress Dreams perfectly exemplifies, once again, why Greensky Bluegrass is heralded as one of the most important & influential bands of the modern progressive-bluegrass era."

Greensky continues to write their own script, Holler. praised the latest effort saying: "Once again, Greensky Bluegrass have deliberately gone outside the box."

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances.

Since their 2000 formation in Kalamazoo, MI, the quartet-Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [mandolin]-have unassumingly progressed into a phenomenon on their own terms with the undying support of a devout audience. Rolling back and forth across North America on successive tours, they've sold out multiple dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Ryman Auditorium, the Fillmore Detroit, Riviera Theater Chicago, and many more. Beyond standout sets at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and Austin City Limits, they also co-own and have headlined 4848 Festival and Strings & Sol.

When touring ceased in 2020 in the face of the global pandemic, the band hunkered down and compiled demos individually at first, sharing emails and voice notes. In July 2020, they got together for the first time in four months, dedicating rehearsals to the development of the new material. Once circumstances safely permitted, they recorded what would become Stress Dreams during a session in Guilford, VT and two sessions in Asheville, NC with frequent collaborator "and old friend" Dominic John Davis as producer and "wizard engineer" Glenn Brown mixing. They preserved the hallmarks of their sound while widening its expanse.

"Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world," says Paul Hoffman. "We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that's organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We're maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time."