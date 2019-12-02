Camila Cabello Announces Nationwide Tour

Ahead of the release of her second album, Camila Cabello has announced she will embark on a nationwide tour in 2020. See the complete list of tour dates below.

Cabello is a former member of the band Fifth Harmony. Her solo hits include "Havana," "Senorita," and "Never Be the Same."

See Cabello's complete list of tour dates below.

Camila Cabello 2020 The Romance Tour



July 29 - Vancouver, BC, CA - Rogers Arena

July 31 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

Aug. 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Aug. 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Aug. 5 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Aug. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

Aug. 11 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

Aug. 12 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

Aug. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 16 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Aug. 18 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Aug. 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Aug. 21 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Sept. 4 - Toronto, ON, CA - Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 8 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 9 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Sept. 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sept. 12 - Laval, QC, CA - Place Bell

Sept. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 16 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sept. 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sept. 22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena

Sept. 25 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Sept. 26 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena





