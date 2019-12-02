Camila Cabello Announces Nationwide Tour
Ahead of the release of her second album, Camila Cabello has announced she will embark on a nationwide tour in 2020. See the complete list of tour dates below.
Cabello is a former member of the band Fifth Harmony. Her solo hits include "Havana," "Senorita," and "Never Be the Same."
See Cabello's complete list of tour dates below.
Camila Cabello 2020 The Romance Tour
July 29 - Vancouver, BC, CA - Rogers Arena
July 31 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
Aug. 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Aug. 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Aug. 5 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Aug. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center
Aug. 11 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
Aug. 12 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
Aug. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 16 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Aug. 18 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Aug. 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Aug. 21 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Sept. 4 - Toronto, ON, CA - Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 8 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 9 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Sept. 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sept. 12 - Laval, QC, CA - Place Bell
Sept. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 16 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sept. 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sept. 22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 23 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena
Sept. 25 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Sept. 26 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena