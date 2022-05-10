Camila Cabello Announces 'Hasta Los Dientes' With Maria Becerra

Camila Cabello has announced that she will release the "Hasta Los Dientes" music video, featuring Maria Becerra, this Friday, May 13.

"Hasta Los Dientes' music video with my friend Maria Becerra premieres on Friday. We hope you like it," Cabello stated in a new tweet, sharing a poster for the upcoming visual.

El video de hasta los dientes con mi amiga @MariaBecerra22 se estrena el viernes. esperamos que les guste ??? pic.twitter.com/JhzmXRYXYM - camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 10, 2022

The album was released in April alongside a new music video for "Psychofreak" featuring WILLOW. The album also features collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Youtel.

Cabello released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July. "Oh Na Na" was released in October. Cabello also performed premiered the song "La Buena Vida" during her Tiny Desk Concert.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Watch the lyric video for the new single here: