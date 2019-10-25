Cailin Russo Returns With New Single And Video for 'Declaration'

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Cailin Russo returns today with the release of a brand new single, "DECLARATION." Drenched in hazy 80s guitars, foot-stomping percussion and bassline, "DECLARATION" is a fierce statement and an exciting taste of things to come. A gentle coo cruises over a thudding beat between echoes of guitar as she candidly admits, "This is the declaration of a f up, a product of how I was raised, and I don't expect a single teardrop. Whoa, I am ashamed."



The song is paired with an electrifying video which premiered on Billboard, and was co-directed and edited by Ganna Bogdan and Cailin (who also wrote the treatment) and produced by Rebecca Hearn.



Speaking about the song, Cailin reveals that its "a fierce proclamation of a mistake from which I couldn't seem to escape. The song comes from that feeling where you almost reach the bottom and you have nothing to do but accept it, own it and let it run its course," she explains. Of her creative collaboration with Cailin, Ganna adds, "Working with Cailin was really fun! She had such a vision in this project. This song is a look into her emotional transition and how we sometimes try to run away from our problems."



Watch the video for "DECLARATION" below!



2018 saw the release of her debut EP, House With A Pool, with tours supporting Dream Wife in North America and Gomez and Black Honey in the UK, also making her US festival debut this summer at Lollapalooza in Chicago, after previously playing on the renowned BBC Introducing Stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals.



Earlier this year, Cailin Russo joined forces with Chrissy Costanza for the song "Phoenix," written for the popular video game tournament, League of Legends World Championship. The song has racked up more than 6 million global streams on Spotify since its release earlier this month.





