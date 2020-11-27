COUNTERPUNCH Releasing New 'Handbook For The Recently Debriefed' 7-Inch

"It's time to hit the reset button," says Eric Hausser of the US punk band Counterpunch, when he looks at the hate and strife over religion, gender and sexuality. With their new songs, Counterpunch write a commentary on the society around them.

Their metal drenched Skate Punk, inspired by the Fat Wreck era of modern punk rock had them tour around the world alongside some of the biggest names of the scene.

The new tracks "We, The Role" and "Handbook For The Recently Debriefed" make up the band's new 7" and are the first new Counterpunch songs since the band's 2014 album "Bruisers."

Thousand Islands Records (North America) and SBÄM Records (EU) will release the limited 7-inch double single on January 29th, kicking off 2021 with just the right amount of Skate Punk.

"Handbook For The Recently Debriefed" will be available to stream on all digital streaming sites on December 15.

Pre-save the single here.

