COIN Share New Single 'Slack' From Upcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



COIN share another magnetic single from their upcoming new album I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore out September 13 via 10k Projects. Restless drums from Ryan Winnen, jangly guitar melodies from Joe Memmel and fluttering falsettos from Chase Lawrence come together flawlessly, resulting in an explosion of passion and forgiveness.

On the new single, the band notes “‘Slack’ is a love letter to our band, tying the journey together with a loose knot. Coin has been stretched in every direction, but we embrace every shape and size, even the ones that no longer fit right into place.”

The new album finds the band in their most vulnerable state and continuing to push the boundaries of alternative pop without straying from their trademark dynamic energy. It’s bright, bittersweet, electric, intimate and a record fans new and old can embrace open heartedly. After thinking they were out of stories to tell, songs to shape, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore suggests that COIN have unlocked not a new chapter in their existence but an entire new volume, with more depth than they’ve ever shared before.

“Slack” follows “Take It Or Leave It” and “Strawberry Jam” all produced by Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan, Lana Del Rey). Their North American tour kicks off next month, playing notable venues such as the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC, MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Fox Theater in Oakland and many more. Get your tickets HERE and see all of the dates below.

COIN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

9/29 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music Festival

10/1 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

10/2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

10/4 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

10/5 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/6 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

10/9 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

10/11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

10/12 - Columbus OH, - KEMBA! Live

10/13 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

10/15 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

10/17 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/18 - Montreal, QC - The Beanfield Theatre

10/19 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

10/23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

10/24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/26 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

10/27 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/29 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/1 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11/2 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

11/3 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

11/7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11/8 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

11/9 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

2/8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

2/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

2/11 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

2/12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

2/14 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

2/15 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

2/16 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

2/18 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

2/20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

2/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

2/22 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

2/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

2/27 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

2/28 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

3/1 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

3/3 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

3/4 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore Tracklist

1. It’s Hard To Care About Everything

2. Take It or Leave It

3. Asking For A Friend

4. Slack

5. Along For The Ride

6. Problem

7. Blueberry Smoothie

8. 222

9. Growing Song

10. Bloodtype

11. Olivia

12. Strawberry Jam

13. Sing Along

14. Leaving A Light On

Photo credit: Phoenix Johnson

Comments