COACHELLA: 20 YEARS IN THE DESERT Premieres on YouTube Today

YouTube Originals in partnership with Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will debut the feature-length documentary "Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert" through YouTube Premieres today, Friday, April 10 at 3pm ET/12pm PT. The documentary will stream for free on YouTube the exact time the doors of this year's festival were originally scheduled to open, allowing fans to embrace #COUCHELLA and share favorite festival memories, performances and artists interviews from the past two decades.

Watch below!

A documentary feature two decades in the making, "Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert" opens up the vault for the very first time to present the performances and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped the music festival. The film gives a rare look at Coachella's colorful beginning, presents exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews, and features key performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane's Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead and more.

"Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert" is produced and directed by Chris Perkel. Raymond Leon Roker and Paul Tollett serve as executive producers. The documentary is a Goldenvoice and Hamsterdam production, in association with AEG Studios.

Susanne Daniels is Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. Alex Piper, Head of Unscripted, YouTube Originals, and Margaret Burris, Development Lead, YouTube Originals will oversee "Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert" for the global platform.

Lyor Cohen is the Global Head of Music for YouTube. Ali Rivera serves as Head of Artist Partnerships and Live Music.

"Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert" joins a robust slate of music-focused YouTube Originals including recent hits like "Coldplay: Everyday Life - Live in Jordan," "The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash," "How to Be: Mark Ronson," "Taylor Swift - Lover's Lounge (Live)," "MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré," "Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries," "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated," and "Justin Bieber: Seasons," which premiered on YouTube on January 27.





