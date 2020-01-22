CNCO Announce First Leg of 2020 'Press Start Tour'

Award-winning, multiplatinum Latin American group, CNCO announce the first leg of their 2020 "Press Start Tour." The 11-city run will kick off in the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, PR on May 30th, hit The Forum in Los Angeles, CA and United Palace in New York, NY and wrap on June 21st in Chicago, IL at Rosemont Theater.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, January 31st at 10AM local time. Spotify will host the official pre-sale on Wednesday, January 29th at 10AM local time and in addition, the CMN Events pre-sale will be Thursday, January 30th at 10AM local time. See full routing below and click HERE for more info.

CNCO topped off a banner 2019 in the US with a 7-minute medley performance in Times Square on New Years Eve. The year included performances on Good Morning America, Teen Choice Awards and the VMA's. They also released a capsule collection with Forever 21, were named as one of People Magazine's 2019 "Ones to Watch," and as Rolling Stone's "Breaking" artist in October. In addition, CNCO also landed the first Vevo LIFT campaign for a Latin Artist, and an MTV Push Campaign.

Last year, CNCO also released their highly acclaimed EP Que Quienes Somos via Sony Music Latin. The collection of songs were created by all 5 members of CNCO, making it their most personal body of work to date. Joining them on the 7-track EP are Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande), Andrés David Restrepo Echvavarria "Rolo" (J Balvin), Johan Esteban Espinosa Cuervo "Jowan" (Sebastian Yatra), Salomón Villada Hoyos "Feid" (J Balvin, Sebastian Yatra) and Alejandro Patiño "Mosty" (Maluma, Prince Royce), amongst others.

"PRESS START TOUR" DATES:

May 30 San Juan, PR Coliseo de Puerto Rico

June 5 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena*

June 6 Fort Myers, FL Hertz Arena

June 7 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theater

June 11 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

June 12 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

June 13 Dallas, TX Curtis Culwell Center

June 14 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

June 18 New York, NY United Palace

June 20 Washington, DC The Anthem

June 21 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theater

*Indicates on-sale is February 7th, with Spotify pre-sale February 5th and CMN pre-sale February 6th





