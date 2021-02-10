CMT Premieres Presley & Taylor's 'Everybody Sees It' Video

White Mustang Records duo Presley & Taylor's "Everybody Sees It" single has already surpassed 650,000 streams, and CMT premiered the music video this morning on CMT Music and CMT.com. Check it out HERE. Massive online influencer Country Rebel will debut the video for their 8.6 million Facebook followers at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. CST and on Instagram Stories at 10:30 a.m. CST tomorrow, Thursday, February 11, 2021.

"We're thrilled CMT and Country Rebel believe in our music enough to premiere the 'Everybody Sees It' video," said Presley & Taylor. "We've always dreamed of being on CMT, and we've followed Country Rebel ever since Darin and Kevin (Blue) launched the site."

The clip opens with a guy who intervenes when he sees a girl struggle with another man's unwanted advance, not realizing - or admitting - his own interest in the young lady. A flag football game, a walk, and extended glances that show everyone sees something developing between the couple except them. Sisters Presley & Taylor act as narrators, performing in stunning fashion throughout the video.

Written by Tenille Arts, Aaron Goodvin and Adam Wheeler, the video was produced and directed by 2020 CMT Music Awards "Breakthrough Video" winner Brian Vaughan and shot on a ranch outside Nashville. Presley & Taylor are the flagship artists signed to the new White Mustang Records, distributed by CMG via The Orchard, and produced by veteran hit maker James Stroud.

Natives of Connecticut and current Nashville residents, Presley & Taylor are included in the 40 Under 40: Class of 2021 feature in the current issue of Connecticut Magazine. "Can you get to Nashville by way of Connecticut," the magazine asks. "This sister act from Middlefield, whose music has been characterized as a blend of "God-given sibling harmonies and stone-cold country sound" has proven you can.

Watch the new video here: