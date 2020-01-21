CMT Pledges 50/50 Video Airplay For Female Artists

Today, CMT announced that it will institute 50/50 video airplay for female artists on both CMT and CMT Music channels, effective immediately. The news was shared this morning by @CMT on Twitter. See the tweet below! Out of the full 29-hour primetime video hours across platforms, female are guaranteed to account for half, an increase from the 40/60 ratio.

"Time is really up in 2020! All THE TALK around what can be done to support females in COUNTRY MUSIC needs to transform into action, once and for all," shared Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent, CMT. "At CMT, we are stepping up our own commitments, in addition to our work through the CMT Next Women of Country franchise, and will be announcing a new initiative in the coming weeks that will spark this much-needed change in our industry."

Last week, Fram appeared on TBS' "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" to discuss the issue of sexism in country music. The piece was filmed on-site at CMT's Next Women of Country event with Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker, plus features interviews with Margo Price & Mickey Guyton. The segment sparked an outpouring of coverage of the issue from The Washignton Post, Rolling Stone, NPR and more.

CMT remains committed to advancing females in COUNTRY MUSIC (see below) and will announce additional initiatives within the coming weeks to create action and change in our industry. Follow @CMT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube and #CMTEqualPlay for more information.

CMT is committed to equality for female artists via:

CMT Radio Airplay. In January 2020, CMT added a first-of-its-kind deal point to its radio distribution partnership extension, allowing for direct chart impact via 230+ stations nationally. CMT's Next Women of Country: Artist of the Month on-air feature allows CMT control of one spin per week for rising female artists, directly increasing airplay for females and the COUNTRY MUSIC charts. Read more.

CMT Next Women of Country Franchise: Launched in 2013, the initiative supports and exposes developing female talent, both signed and unsigned, and showcases them across CMT platforms throughout the year, in addition to the below:

CMT Next Women of Country Tour. Anchored by superstar acts, the CMT-sponsored tour allows young female artists cross-country touring opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. This year's tour with Tanya Tucker marks the biggest CMT tour to-date, spanning 40+ cities with CMT Next Women members Aubrie Sellers, Brandy Clark, Erin Enderlin, Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak & Walker County. Read more.

CMT Next Women of County Event. Hosted annually in November, the event inducts a new class of emerging female artists, launching them onstage in front of local media and industry professionals, in addition to providing them opportunities to be highlighted on CMT, CMT Music and across all CMT platforms. Since its inception, a total of 75 artists have been named as part of the program. Read more.

CMT's LISTEN UP List 2020 - Announcing on 1/24, LISTEN UP will include a 50/50 female-to-male ratio. The list spotlights music's brightest newcomers across CMT platforms over one full year through promotions of new music and videos.

Effective immediately all music video hours on CMT and CMT Music channels will have complete parity between male and female artists. That means 50/50. #CMTEqualPlay CMT (@CMT) January 21, 2020





Related Articles View More Music Stories