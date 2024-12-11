CMA Reveals Nominees for 2024 CMA Touring Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Country Music Association has announced nominees for the 2024 CMA Touring Awards, which highlights vital behind-the-scenes members of the Country Music touring industry. Final Round voting for the 2024 CMA Touring Awards opens Monday, Jan. 6 and closes Thursday, Jan. 16. The 19th celebration of the CMA Touring Awards will be hosted by Country superstar Keith Urban, returning for the third year in a row, and will take place Monday, March 3 in Nashville, TN.

Ben Farrell, longtime Country Music concert promoter, will be posthumously honored with the CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is given to an individual who has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of touring throughout the years. It honors an individual that has proven to have an unprecedented historical impact on Country Music fans and the industry alike, and whose presence will have a long-term positive impact on Country Music and CMA for generations to come.

“Taking the time to honor the outstanding work of our touring community is one of our most proud nights of the year,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “Our road warriors are the ones who take the soul of Nashville on the road and share it with the rest of the world in creative and exciting ways. Country Music’s growth simply would not be possible without each and every one of our nominees and we are so excited to celebrate them this coming March.”

All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte’s legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

2024 CMA Touring Awards Nominations

CATEGORY 1 – CREW OF THE YEAR

"The Beautifully Broken Tour" Crew – Jelly Roll

"Country's Cool Again Tour" Crew – Lainey Wilson

"Gravel & Gold Tour" Crew – Dierks Bentley

"Growin' Up And Gettin' Old Tour" Crew – Luke Combs

"No Bad Vibes Tour" Crew – Old Dominion

"One Night At A Time Tour" Crew – Morgan Wallen

"Quit!! Tour" Crew – HARDY

"Sun Goes Down Tour" Crew – Kenny Chesney

CATEGORY 2 – BACKLINE TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR

Derek Benitez – Chris Stapleton

Dalton Brown – Lainey Wilson

William Coats – Eric Church

Allen Cothran – Jason Aldean

Terry Fox – Kenny Chesney

Dave Graef – Tim McGraw

Hunter Lamb – HARDY

Brian Love – Luke Combs

CATEGORY 3 – BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Stephanie Alderman – Farris, Self & Moore, LLC

Renee Allen – Arnie Barn, Inc.

Julie Boos – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Kris Wiatr – Wiatr & Associates, LLC

Dwight Wiles – Wiles + Taylor & Co., PC

CATEGORY 4 – COACH/TRUCK DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Chad Allison – HARDY

Josh Easter – Morgan Wallen

Toby Eaton – Old Dominion

Rhett Evens – Thomas Rhett

Terry Ford – Kenny Chesney

Caleb Garrett – Luke Bryan

Wendy Holt – Lainey Wilson

Chris Sims – Jelly Roll

CATEGORY 5 – FOH (FRONT OF HOUSE) ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Ryan Dell – Lainey Wilson

Ron Gardner – Jelly Roll

Todd Lewis – Luke Combs

David Loy – Kane Brown

Evan Owen – HARDY

Jeff Parsons – Blake Shelton

Robert Scovill – Kenny Chesney

Ian Zorbaugh – Old Dominion

CATEGORY 6 – LIGHTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Zac Coren – Morgan Wallen

Trevor Drawdy – HARDY

Philip Ealy – Kenny Chesney

Andy Knighton – Jason Aldean

Mitch Mueller – Lainey Wilson

Kevin Northrup – Luke Combs

Chris Reade – Dierks Bentley

Alec Takahashi – Thomas Rhett

CATEGORY 7 – MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Elisabeth Ashley – Borman Entertainment

Enzo DeVincenzo – 377 Management

Martha Earls – Neon Coast

Kerri Edwards – KP Entertainment

Clint Higham – Morris Higham Management

Troy "Tracker" Johnson – Big Loud Mountain Management

Chris Kappy – Make Wake Artists

CATEGORY 8 – MONITOR ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Beau Alexander – Morgan Wallen

Brad Baisley – Blake Shelton

Cory Benson – Tyler Childers

Samuel Ferry – HARDY

Logan Hanna – Brothers Osborne

Jimmy Nicholson – Thomas Rhett

Dean Studebaker – Old Dominion

Michael Zuehsow – Luke Combs

CATEGORY 9 – PRODUCTION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Chris Alderman – Blake Shelton

Jeff Greeninger – Jon Pardi

Chad Guy – Morgan Wallen

Meesha Koscioleck – Eric Church

Earl Neal – Jason Aldean

Jerry Slone – Luke Combs

Emily Waller – Lainey Wilson

Ed Wannebo – Kenny Chesney

CATEGORY 10 – PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR

Janet Buck – Essential Broadcast Media

Carla Sacks – Sacks & Co.

Jessie Schmidt – Schmidt Relations

Jensen Sussman – Sweet Talk Publicity

Wes Vause – Press On Publicity

Jennifer Vessio – 1220 Entertainment Publicity

CATEGORY 11 – STAGE MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Sam "Sambo" Coats – Eric Church

Donnie Floyd – Morgan Wallen

Matt Hornbeck – Luke Combs

Josh "Dude" Marcus – Jason Aldean

Tom Nisun – Kenny Chesney

Allison Noah – Carly Pearce

Richard Rossey – Old Dominion

Fred Yanda – Dan + Shay

CATEGORY 12 – SUPPORT SERVICES COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Bandit Lites

Dega Catering

Master Tour By Eventric

Moo TV

Pioneer Coach

Richards & Southern

Rising Star Travel

Spectrum Sound

CATEGORY 13 – TALENT AGENT OF THE YEAR

Mike Betterton – Wasserman Music

Rod Essig – CAA

Becky Gardenhire – WME

Meredith Jones – CAA

Austin Neal – The Neal Agency

Braeden Rountree – WME

Adi Sharma – The Neal Agency

Elisa Vazzana – UTA

CATEGORY 14 – TALENT BUYER/PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions

Brad Garrett – Police Productions

Bradley Jordan – Peachtree Entertainment

Brian O'Connell – Live Nation Nashville

Aaron Spalding – Live Nation Nashville

Ed Warm – Joe's Bar

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

CATEGORY 15 – TOUR MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Matt Anderson – Old Dominion

David Farmer – Kenny Chesney

Jeff Gossett – Morgan Wallen

Jason Hecht – Chris Stapleton

Mike McGrath – Tim McGraw

Ethan Strunk – Luke Combs

Taylor Watson – HARDY

CATEGORY 16 – TOURING MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Kurt Allison (Guitar) – Jason Aldean

Nick Buda (Drums) – Kenny Chesney

Jerry Flowers (Bass Guitar) – Keith Urban

Aslan Freeman (Guitar) – Lainey Wilson

Kurt Ozan (Guitar) – Luke Combs

Mickey Raphael (Harmonica) – Chris Stapleton

Tyler Tomlinson (Guitar) – Morgan Wallen

Charlie Worsham (Guitar) – Dierks Bentley

CATEGORY 17 – TOUR VIDEOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Mason Allen – Old Dominion

Alex Alvga – Kane Brown

Andy Barron – Chris Stapleton

Becky Fluke – Little Big Town

Tanner Gallagher – HARDY

Jeff Johnson – Carrie Underwood

David Lehr – Morgan Wallen

Jill Trunnell – Kenny Chesney

CATEGORY 18 – TOUR VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Josh Clark – Miranda Lambert

Jay Cooper – Kenny Chesney

Houston Creswell – Dierks Bentley

Ron Etters – Chris Stapleton

Tyler Hutcheson – Luke Combs

Jordan Karow – HARDY

Mike Tinsley – Tim McGraw

Jake Zobrist – Cody Johnson

CATEGORY 19 – VENUE OF THE YEAR

Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Billy Bob's Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

Joe's on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

CATEGORY 20 – UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR

Holly Atherton – Chris Stapleton

Kayla Carter Greear – Luke Bryan

Mindy Grabowski – Live Nation Entertainment

Jeff "Bean" Griffin – HARDY

Lolo Kinser – Tim McGraw

Robin Majors – Kenny Chesney

Mel Murphy – Live Nation Nashville

Katie Wilkinson – Chris Stapleton

About the CMA Touring Awards

The CMA Touring Awards, originally called the SRO (Standing Room Only) Awards, were created by the CMA Board of Directors in 1990 to honor outstanding professional achievement within the touring industry. The first awards were presented at a black-tie gala hosted by K.T. Oslin and Roger Miller during CMA’s Entertainment Expo, also known as the Talent Buyers Entertainment Marketplace. Ten awards were presented at the first gala, and the number has grown over the years now settling at the current 20. The SRO Awards were renamed the CMA Touring Awards in 2016.

About the Country Music Association

Founded in 1958, CMA is the premier trade association of the Country Music industry. Representing professionals making a living in Country Music globally, the organization serves as a critical resource of support and information, honors excellence in the genre and provides a forum for industry leadership. CMA is dedicated to expanding Country Music around the world through a number of core programs and initiatives including the organization’s three annual television properties—the CMA Awards, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas,” all of which air on ABC. The organization’s philanthropic arm, the CMA Foundation, works tirelessly to provide equitable access to music education in order to create impactful change for students and teachers across the United States.

