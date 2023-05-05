CIL Signs with Warner Records & Drops New Single 'Devil In Your Eyes'

The track is out now on Warner Records.

20-year-old soulful pop singer CIL makes her major label debut today with the release of "Devil In Your Eyes," out now on Warner Records. "'Devil In Your Eyes' is about freedom," CIL explains. "It's about realizing somebody wasn't who you thought they were. You may break over them, but at least you're breaking free."

"CIL's world class vocals, combined with her genuine authenticity and moving personal story, are certain to make her one of the most important artist voices of this next generation," states Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-Chairman and CEO, Warner Records.

"She's totally fearless, raw, vulnerable, real, and uncompromising in her mission to make emotional connections with people through her music. From the moment I met her, I knew she had to be a Warner Records artist. Tom (Corson) and I are grateful she felt the same way."

"I'm so honored and excited to be joining Warner Records," CIL adds. "Aaron and the whole team have been amazing from the start - immediately understanding what I stand for and where I'm headed. I'm very grateful for their support in bringing my dreams to life."

Today's release builds on the momentum of CIL's breakout hit "One More Shot," which has earned her over 25 million streams to date and 740K followers on TikTok, with 14M likes. This early success combined with her powerhouse vocals and emotive storytelling led CIL to her deal with Warner Records, as well as a string of dates opening for the legendary Stevie Nicks... enjoy CIL blowing the crowd away with "Girl I Used To Be."

The 20-year-old Los Angeles-based CIL (Cecilia) is an artist well beyond her years. CIL is a fighter. She writes brutally honest yet tender songs, powered by her full-bodied voice with a raspy edge that hints at the turmoil she's been through in her life.

Unashamedly writing her life's most raw and vulnerable experiences into song, CIL has crafted an authentic sound that lives between pop and soul, growing up on artists like Etta James and Aretha Franklin, before later finding inspiration in her contemporaries like Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, and Lana Del Rey.

From teaching herself piano as a child, to moving to Los Angeles by herself at the age of 17 to pursue a career in music, CIL has never been afraid to live her life the way she sees fit - even when it's resulted in hurt and heartbreak for her. "I've always found that music has such a healing component to it," she says. "During some of the lowest moments in my life, music was an escape for me. I hope I can make the kind of music that heals people."

Stay tuned for much more to come from this remarkable new talent soon.

Photo Credit: Caden Huston



