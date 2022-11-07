Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHRISTEENE Releases New Single 'GUTT IT'

CHRISTEENE Releases New Single 'GUTT IT'

CHRISTEENE's new album will be released this Friday, November 11.

Nov. 07, 2022  

New York's feral icon of the underground, CHRISTEENE, shared the final taste of her new album MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN, out this Friday (11/11) via Austin non-profit label Spaceflight Records with the single + video, "GUTT IT."

The track opens with an immediate explosion of CHRISTEENE's signature growl amid a flurry of delirious saxophone and snappy drums, courtesy of her carefully curated (and affectionately named), Fukkn Band.

She explains, "It's a song bout huntin deep in tha downtown city realms ferr a fukkn older aged Daddy to take care of sum hard pressed sexual desires...an findin him." A visceral and vicious journey, "GUTT IT" best showcases CHRISTEENE's provocative prowess.

CHRISTEENE and her Fukkn Band will also be playing an album release show to celebrate MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN on Wednesday, November 30 at The Market Hotel in Brooklyn, New York with special guest opener Holland Andrews. Doors open at 8:00pm, with the show starting at 9:00pm.

MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN sees CHRISTEENE leaving no soul unscathed. With shrill, explosive saxophones, crushing guitars, and militant percussion backing her ferocious vocals, she's described by The Guardian as "...Tina Turner or Diamanda Galás at full stretch, at the pitch of Slipknot's Corey Taylor."

The album is a chaotic reflection of CHRISTEENE's seclusion, holding traces of the world that she knew and experiences she had before the world flipped. Across eight tracks, she delivers a cripplingly heroic collection of songs articulating a raw, popular rage in these troubling times.

In a nod to Amanda Lear, CHRISTEENE punches through the opening track "ALPHABETS," with words for the children of her generation, continuing her delightful onslaught with lead single "BEAUCOUP MOROCCO," and today's "GUTT IT." A western punk'd "WINSTON" follows, before shifting cars mid trip with the delirious and dark "I WANNIT ALL," reminiscent of David Lynch on a ketamine trip.

In a surprise turn, CHRISTEENE tickles the ivories with raw, poetic sensitivity in "PIANO SONG," and continues the trend with "LO PAID RUNWAY MODEL," only to turn around with full force and drag her freshman track "FIX MY DICK" through the Fukkn Band she has gleaned for this powerful and arresting album. MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN will be pressed on a special edition "unhealthy piss yellow" vinyl, which can be pre-ordered here.

Watch the new music video here:



Mickey Guyton Releases New Song I Still Pray Photo
Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'I Still Pray'
Mickey Guyton’s latest inspirational anthem “I Still Pray” is out now along with accompanying music video. Written by Guyton with Tyler Hubbard, Ryan Daly and Steph Jones, “I Still Pray” aims to unite via the universal language of prayer. Listen to the new single now!
HUNNY Announce Homesick Deluxe EP & Share New Single JFK Photo
HUNNY Announce 'Homesick' Deluxe EP & Share New Single 'JFK'
Produced by Carlos De La Garza (Paramore, The Linda Lindas, Best Coast) the expanded EP features four additional tracks including “JFK” and a reimagined version of title track “Homesick.” Remixed by Los Angeles indie-pop duo slenderbodies, (Max Vehuni & Benji Cormack), they transform the song into a lighthearted dream-pop tune.
Chace Releases Debut Album Belated Suffocation Photo
Chace Releases Debut Album 'Belated Suffocation'
After four years of polishing, the all-around producer Chace's first personal album the thought-provoking and psychedelic “Belated Suffocation” is out now via Astralwerks / Fabled Records. It contains recent singles “Mariya” and “In My Head.” From the lyrics, music creation, vocals, to the production behind the scenes, Chace does it all.
Meditations on Crime Unveils Death Single by Jennifer Herrema Photo
Meditations on Crime Unveils 'Death' Single by Jennifer Herrema
The album includes a sweeping range of contributors including Julia Holter alongside members of Pixies, indefinable 4AD sound manipulators Gang Gang Dance, fabled, afrofuturist ensemble Sun Ra Arkestra with King Khan, Geneva Jacuzzi and more. New single “Death” by Jennifer Herrema of Royal Trux has been released alongside a video.

