CHRISTEENE Releases New Single 'GUTT IT'

New York's feral icon of the underground, CHRISTEENE, shared the final taste of her new album MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN, out this Friday (11/11) via Austin non-profit label Spaceflight Records with the single + video, "GUTT IT."

The track opens with an immediate explosion of CHRISTEENE's signature growl amid a flurry of delirious saxophone and snappy drums, courtesy of her carefully curated (and affectionately named), Fukkn Band.

She explains, "It's a song bout huntin deep in tha downtown city realms ferr a fukkn older aged Daddy to take care of sum hard pressed sexual desires...an findin him." A visceral and vicious journey, "GUTT IT" best showcases CHRISTEENE's provocative prowess.

CHRISTEENE and her Fukkn Band will also be playing an album release show to celebrate MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN on Wednesday, November 30 at The Market Hotel in Brooklyn, New York with special guest opener Holland Andrews. Doors open at 8:00pm, with the show starting at 9:00pm.

MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN sees CHRISTEENE leaving no soul unscathed. With shrill, explosive saxophones, crushing guitars, and militant percussion backing her ferocious vocals, she's described by The Guardian as "...Tina Turner or Diamanda Galás at full stretch, at the pitch of Slipknot's Corey Taylor."

The album is a chaotic reflection of CHRISTEENE's seclusion, holding traces of the world that she knew and experiences she had before the world flipped. Across eight tracks, she delivers a cripplingly heroic collection of songs articulating a raw, popular rage in these troubling times.

In a nod to Amanda Lear, CHRISTEENE punches through the opening track "ALPHABETS," with words for the children of her generation, continuing her delightful onslaught with lead single "BEAUCOUP MOROCCO," and today's "GUTT IT." A western punk'd "WINSTON" follows, before shifting cars mid trip with the delirious and dark "I WANNIT ALL," reminiscent of David Lynch on a ketamine trip.

In a surprise turn, CHRISTEENE tickles the ivories with raw, poetic sensitivity in "PIANO SONG," and continues the trend with "LO PAID RUNWAY MODEL," only to turn around with full force and drag her freshman track "FIX MY DICK" through the Fukkn Band she has gleaned for this powerful and arresting album. MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN will be pressed on a special edition "unhealthy piss yellow" vinyl, which can be pre-ordered here.

Watch the new music video here: