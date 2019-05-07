CHON Share Music Video for PETAL, Self-Titled Album Out 6/7

CHON is excited to share their new music video for "Petal", now available here. "Petal" is the second single to release off of CHON's third, and self-titled record, out on June 7th via Sumerian Records. Fans can watch the music video for the first single, "Peace", here. For more information and to pre-order the album, please visit here!

On their self-titled third album, CHON find themselves at the confluence of a great push and pull.

Since forming in 2008 in San Diego, guitarists Mario Camarena and Erick Hansel, along with drummer Nathan Camarena and bassist Esiah Camarena have become one of the most buzzed-about acts in the new era of progressive rock, on the back of more than 40 million Spotify streams and tours with the likes of Coheed and Cambria, Animals As Leaders and Circa Survive.

Their debut full-length, 2015's Grow, established their mathy, forward-thinking take on the genre, while 2017's Homey furthered that sound while incorporating brand-new influences like effect-pedal-heavy elements of electronic music and trip-hop and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart. Now, with CHON, the band once again has kicked down their musical guardrails - but in a way that balances their more eccentric impulses with a steadying dose of clarity and restraint.

It's true that CHON streamlines some of the band's grandiose, free-flowing musicality in favor of more traditional sonic structures. But, most importantly, simplifying their sound doesn't mean resorting to being boring. If anything, CHON is brimming with some of the most forward-thinking, intricate musings the band has ever attempted, from the deep progressive propulsion of first single "Peace" to "Spike," which spins the band's youthful tech and metal influences together into a flashy riff-athon.

All at once, CHON respects the band's current listeners while inviting a broader swath of new ones in - the rare progressive rock album adroit enough to straddle that line.

At Coachella last month, CHON brought out special guests Kenny G, Cuco and Masego during their performance. The band just played Shaky Knees and will hit Electric Forest, along with a full U.S. tour to celebrate the release of CHON with support from DOMi & JD Beck. All upcoming tour dates are listed below.

CHON is set to release on June 7th via Sumerian Records. For more information, please visit: www.thisischon.com.

U.S. Album Release Tour:

w/ DOMi & JD Beck

Jun 4 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Jun 5 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

Jun 7 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Jun 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Jun 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Jun 11 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Jun 12 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

Jun 14 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Jun 15 - Bellevue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

Jun 17 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Jun 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Jun 19 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend

Jun 20 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

Jun 21 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Jun 22 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Jun 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Jun 25 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Jun 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Jun 27 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Jun 28 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Jun 29 - Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest (CHON only)

UK Album Release Tour:

special guests tbd

Sept 22 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Sept 23 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Sept 24 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

Sept 25 - Birmingham, UK @ The Asylum

Sept 26 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Sept 27 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

Sept 28 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sept 29 - Brighton, UK @ The Haunt





