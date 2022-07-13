Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHLSY To Release New Single '555' This Friday Off of Forthcoming EP 'Quantum Entanglement'

Their forthcoming EP Quantum Entanglement is due out September 9.

Jul. 13, 2022  

Nashville rock group CHLSY is set to release a new single, titled "555," this Friday from their forthcoming EP Quantum Entanglement, due out September 9. Pre-save the captivating new track here.

The alt/rock trio, CHLSY, is made up of frontwoman Chelsea Gilliland, bassist Sean Swanson and drummer Sawyer Dodds, all of which had a hand in writing and producing the new single "555," alongside musician Jon Ezzo.

The name and inspiration for the song come from the angel number 555, signifying change, blending sounds of pop/punk with dramatic instrumental builds filling out the track.

The track comes on the heels of several single releases, including "Garden," "Vancouver," two additional songs, "Bones" and "it was all in my head," and their most recognized track, "No (Hard) Feelings," which hit over 280K views within the first two weeks of its release and has surpassed 506K views thus far.

Gilliland explains, "'555' is about ending a relationship. Now is the time for separation, tower moments, and growth. Growth must be accomplished in separation. '555' was written when I was at an imbalance of energy. I see those numbers before big changes happen in my life, so really, the title is about needing change."

Born in Massachusetts and having lived in Spain and California, Gilliland now resides in Nashville, Tennessee, where she graduated from Belmont University with a concentration in songwriting and a minor in the music business. You may also hear her voice as a radio host for the local radio station Yoco Nashville on 96.7FM.

From the inception of the band in July of 2021, Gilliland and her bandmates strive to reignite 90's sounds with their own modern "dark rock" spin and make music for others to feel seen. She has been working alongside GRAMMY® winning producer with 135+ billboard hits, Dave Audé and co-writing with David "DQ" Quiñones, Chloe Lattanzi, Rachel Levin, and has received accolades including recipient to the John Lennon Songwriting Award in 2017.

CHLSY has grown its loyal social media fan base to nearly 83.7K followers and will be supporting Nashville-based rock band The Criticals on tour this July as they refine their live show and finish their self-produced debut EP released at the end of summer.

