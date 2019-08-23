CHAMPS Return With New Album THE HARD INTERCHANGE

Isle of Wight brothers Michael and David Champion of CHAMPS return with a new album, The Hard Interchange, out September 27 via BMG. The record follows their 2015 release, Vamala, which was released to critical praise.

In celebration of the forthcoming record, the video for the duo's new single "Shadow on the Sea" premieres today. Listen below!

Over the past three years, the brothers spent time writing, recording and ultimately leaving the Isle of Wight to immerse themselves in the London music scene. It was in the East End where they ran into American producer Sean Oakley (Frank Ocean, Portugal The Man, James Blake) and felt immediate creative chemistry. The three committed to executing a vision and between the stone walls of a monastery-turned studio called Chale Abbey, The Hard Interchange was created.

Of the album, Michael says, "[It] has nearly killed us, broken us and saved our lives simultaneously. It documents three years of highs, lows, heartbreaks, adventures, love, hate and everything in between." David adds, "We've lived with this album for a long time and we're really very excited to be able to set it free. We hope you enjoy listening to it as much we enjoyed making it."

CHAMPS' debut album, Down Like Gold, was lauded amongst critics with rave reviews from Q Magazine who proclaimed its "satisfying melodic warmth" and The Line of Best Fit who called it "incredible folk pop." The record also received substantial radio support in The U.K. at BBC6, BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2, including a live session on the popular "Dermot O'Leary" show.

Vamala came 366 days later and received significant airplay in the U.K. as well, while the lead track of the same name garnered five million Spotify streams. CHAMPS has since toured Europe relentlessly with festival appearances at The Great Escape and the Isle of Wight's Ventnor Fringe. The brothers have also supported Alt-J, Lord Huron and Wolf Alice.

THE HARD INTERCHANGE TRACK LIST

1. Grey Eyes

2. Solid Action

3. The Hard Interchange

4. Douglas Firs

5. Shadow On The Sea

6. Mechanical Arms

7. 89 (You Stun)

8. Never Saw It Coming

9. Too High To Touch

10. Katrina

11. Red Star

12. In a Stratosphere (Of Our Own)





