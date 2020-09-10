CASSIDY KING Shares New Single 'Safe Places'

Listen to the new single below!

Today Ohio's Cassidy King has revealed a new single, "Safe Places," which exemplifies King's penchant for creating a song that is at once confessional and ear-wormy. She notes "'Safe Places' was inspired by a poem I wrote about dating a girl who wasn't fully ready to commit because she had a boyfriend. She was with us both at the same time and we had no idea. I was overwhelmed by the feeling of him taking credit for every smile that ran across her face. He was the human she could display and I was the being she was hiding. He was the shell, the face, and body but I was underneath the surface making her feel. To everyone in her world I was just a friend because our love always had to be hidden. The infatuation I craved by chasing a straight girl ended up turning into a love that tore me apart because I could never fully have her. I felt myself breaking more and more everyday because I kept hoping she would wake up one day and choose me but to this day she's still with him."The video was directed by Peter Theisen Amlie and you can watch it below.

Last month saw Cassidy release "Wasted" - the first bit of new music she shared from her recent time in the studio with producer TyC. Outlets from Billboard to Earmilk to Lyrical Lemonade posted the track and NPR included it on their NMF playlist. Pride said, "The track is steeped with flavors of today's indie-pop, along with hints of R&B and reggae that make it an eclectic standout on this week's list."

Along with TyC, Cassidy has been working with Mike Tuccillo [c, Ingrid Michaelson], NYDGE, JestyBeatz, Ben Schigel, and Nicole Cohen. And while she has been compared to Jade Bird and girl in red, King's own brand of indie-electro pop is one all her own.

It was in her hometown of Chardon, OH that Cassidy King discovered a lifelong passion for music, inspired by everyone from Fiona Apple, to Ani DiFranco, to Paramore. Yet finding herself in a recording studio never seemed like a possibility until a friend tweeted a video of Cassidy singing in a dorm room stairwell. It went viral, and she seized opportunities to start recording. Launching personal Twitter and YouTube channels, she quietly attracted a following with a particularly powerful "10 Toes Challenge" video, which detailed the day her dad left. While the clip eventually tallied millions of streams and views online, behind the scenes the singer/songwriter was finding herself in the face of family turmoil, coming to terms with her sexuality as a queer woman, and identifying a genuine path as an artist.

Through it all, Cassidy continued to build a devout audience and fashioned an emotionally charged sound steeped in alternative candor, electronic mystique, and indie spirit. Surrounded by a new support system, she served up the poignant and powerful "Professional Smiler" in the fall of 2019 and the accompanying music video-co-directed by King - featured her alongside a same-sex love interest for the first time. She followed that with the bittersweet "Polaroid" in the fall.

Cassidy has said, "I'm always trying to be a better version of myself. I'm just Cassidy King. What you see is what you get. I try to show listeners vulnerability. They're not alone. What they're feeling is valid. I hope my music can be a voice for people when they need it. I want to help."

