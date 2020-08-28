CARYS Announces EP, Releases New Track 'Crush'

The debut EP will be released October 2.

Atlantic Records/Warner Music Canada recording artist CARYS has announced her debut EP To Anyone Like Me will be released October 2. The forthcoming EP is heralded by her effervescent new track "Crush." The new song follows up on her most recent single "No More" which has collected over 2.5 million streams on its way to debuting on the Canadian Top 40 and Hot AC radio charts. Fans can click here to preorder the new EP now and can listen to "Crush" below.

"No matter what stage you're at in your life, developing feelings for someone new makes you feel like you're 6-years-old again. I always feel happiest when embracing my childish side and writing Crush was one of those times where I really felt it shine through. My collaborators, Gavin Brown, Kasper Larsen, and I wrote this song about the week that my partner and I met, which all 3 of us happened to be present for. We met during a songwriting camp and I remember stressing to keep things very professional, but it was clear there was something between us from day one. I'm trying to prove that I mean serious business and then I'm giggling with this dude I barely know in the hallway. It was really pure and genuine and I'm glad I have this song to keep that memory close to my heart forever. I hope other people feel that same giggly happy feeling when listening to it as I do." - CARYS

In addition to "Crush" and "No More" To Anyone Like Me will contain CARYS' breakout hit "Princesses Don't Cry," which garnered over 50 million combined spins on streaming services around the world, propelled by an incredible viral run of user generated content on TikTok. "No More" landed with an official video, directed remotely by Ryan Faist (bülow, Dizzy) and shot during self-isolation in CARYS childhood home, fittingly enough by her brother and aspiring film maker, Nicolas Mongillo." Fans can watch the official video for "No More" here ; the official video for "Princesses Don't Cry" can be viewed here .

