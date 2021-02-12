CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE Releases New Single 'Sweet Little Mystery'

Standout Indie singer-songwriter CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE released her latest single "Sweet Little Mystery" on Friday, February 12. Taking fans on a transcendent journey inspired by newfound love, MacDUFFiE's single inspires the heart of all hearts and is available just in time for Valentine's Day. CARRiNGTON's creativity flows through music and magic available only when one is present enough to draw wonder out of every situation. This release ignites hope that 2021 will surpass 2020 in unthinkable ways, and the music video paints a perfect picture, detailing how the"Sweet Little Mystery'' of life keeps MacDUFFiE curious. The "Sweet Little Mystery'' music video was exclusively premiered by The Josie Network on multiple platforms including www.josieshow.com and available on all streaming platforms at ingroov.es/sweet-little-mystery-ro.



"This is really a love song to the mystery of love itself. The ten thousand reasons you could give for feeling strongly attracted to a person still don't explain the phenomenon. Remaining awake to that sense of mystery naturally invites fun and delicious encounters with all kinds of people, and also goes a long way towards doing justice to whoever you're intimately involved with. No matter how well you think you know a person, you can never ever know what it's like to be them, and in this sense, they will always remain a mystery to you. This sense of wonder is available to you all the time, if you lift your head out of your phone or your thoughts and have a look at the sky every once in a while," shares MacDuffie.



"CARRiNGTON has a unique voice that quickly captures an audience. Her new song and video are incredible and really show her range of talent. We are thrilled to be featuring Carrington on our shows and stations." - The Josie Show



MacDUFFiE has continuously proven herself as a highly engaged artist despite current conditions and various levels of social distancing by consistently releasing new content, creating lockdown videos, and recording covers. MacDUFFiE's vision is persistent as she refuses to let the times define her unique style and charismatic soul. "Sweet Little Mystery" is the title track and first single to be released off of her upcoming album due out in the Spring of 2021. Over the last year, MacDUFFiE has taken the time to reflect on the things that matter most, and that is love and compassion for those around us, and above all for the spirit of the life force itself, with the understanding that in the end, love conquers all. Fans will not want to miss what this brilliantly evolving entertainer has in store for this Spring!



To keep up with CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE, visit HERE and follow her social channels linked below.