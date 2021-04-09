CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE Releases 'Baby Played Me'

Standout indie singer-songwriter CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE blossoms into spring with the release of her latest single, "Baby Played Me." MacDUFFiE's lyric takes fans on a journey of musical inspiration and unexpected lost love through ethereal tones and dreamy melodies. The soft yet heartbreaking mood gives listeners the perspective of being "played like a little guitar." Creativity shines throughout with beats building up to moments that make you want to sing your heart out along with MacDUFFiE. "Baby Played Me" is exclusively premiered by The Hollywood Times and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

"This is a heartache love ballad to musicians and to music itself. Music inspires me like nothing else, and musicians channel energy like few others on the planet. When you're on tour you're constantly encountering and then leaving people, including the people you play on stage with, and after you've bonded through music, the separation can be a real heartbreaker," shares MacDUFFiE.

MacDUFFiE has been hard at work in the studio to deliver fans new music and is ready to showcase her imagination and intellect on a stage near you as venues slowly begin to reopen. Her magnetic energy never ceases as she maintains a unique sound; enticing listeners for what is to come. "Baby Played Me" provides a passionate look at what fans can expect from her upcoming album due out this summer. MacDUFFiE's emotional understanding of life, love, and music are clearly present throughout this song. Fans will not want to miss everything MacDUFFiE has planned for the coming months!

