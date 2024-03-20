Buzzing Artist Chesle Shares New Single 'Sunsets & Cigarettes'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Buzzing Colorado-born and Nashville-based artist and producer Chesle has shared his new single “sunsets & cigarettes'', available now on all streaming platforms.

The track illuminates Chesle's penchant for seamlessly blurring genres. Lithe acoustic guitar tightly hugs a thumping beat, while Chesle's vocals transfix. Pondering how to “be a better boyfriend,” he gets introspective on the disarmingly infectious refrain, “If I'm a piece of s, nine tens out of ten.”

About “sunsets & cigarettes,” Chesle comments, “I treat music seriously. It's a job to me. Since I get so wrapped up in it, I'm not the most reliable boyfriend. I'll have arguments with my girlfriend, because I'm not putting her first. Those issues get internalized until I get on a track and it comes out. I'm looking for the right balance.”

The song paves the way for a lot more music to come from Chesle in the near future. Grinding since high school, he popped off with “charlie!” in 2023 while the track made waves on social media and gathered millions of streams. Chesle has got all the makings of an artist to watch this year.

ABOUT CHESLE:

If your favorite mixtape came to life in the form of a person, it might be Chesle. The Colorado-born and Nashville-based artist and producer interlocks elements of pop, hip-hop, folk, and alternative, fitting it all together like an intricate puzzle. His very own mosaic consists of robust beats, breezy chord progressions, dusty tambourines, honey-smooth gang vocals, and lyrics worthy of a tattoo or (at the very least) your next social media caption. Growing up in the suburb of Thornton, music immediately called to him.

In sixth grade, his mom bought him a Bob Marley journal, which he filled with poems. At 12-years-old, he spent countless hours burning mix CDs. In sophomore year of high school, he met “best friend and number one collaborator” Dom. Following their shifts, they posted up at Dom's house, making music for hours on end with Chesle on the mic. In the midst of COVID, he taught himself how to record and engineer.

Soon after, he followed Dom to Nashville. Gaining traction with early uploads, he experienced his first taste of virality with “charlie!” in 2023. Living up to the promise of sounding like “if The Lumineers and Swae Lee made a song together,” it took TikTok by storm and eventually gathered 1.9 million Spotify streams and counting. In 2024, he'll be taking listeners through one unexpected vibe after another on a series of singles, starting with “sunsets & cigarettes.”

PHOTO CREDIT: BRIOWSKI (VALFRED MENDOZA)