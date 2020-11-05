Burna Boy to Perform 'Live From London'

Nigerian Afro-fusion pioneer Burna Boy .

Nigerian Afro-fusion pioneer, Burna Boy has announced that he will perform an immersive livestreamed show, available exclusively on MelodyVR.

This special virtual event, ', is billed to take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 8pm GMT live from O2 Academy Brixton, one of London's most iconic venues. It will boast jaw-dropping production and visuals, and a setlist filled with the African giant's hits like 'Wonderful' and 'Real Life', and newer tracks from his huge summer album Twice as Tall.

The BRITs-nominated, Grammy-nominated, EMA and two-time BET Best African Act has given fans a wave of new material to look forward to. Just last month, he reinvented his musical style with his critically acclaimed 'Real Life' video, featuring international rapper, Stormzy; and has recently released a powerful new song '20:10:20'.

For Burna Boy's '' performance, a global at-home audience will be able to experience the show virtually on smartphones and VR headsets via the MelodyVR app - choosing from multiple camera angles to get up close to the action as it happens - or on a browser via the MelodyVR web player.

Fusing dancehall, reggae, Afrobeat and pop, Burna Boy emerged in 2010 as one of Nigeria's fastest-rising stars. He has since solidified his place in Nigeria and the world with his globally accepted Afrofusion sound, achieving phenomenal international success with hits such as 'Ye', 'Gbona', 'Monsters You Made' featuring Coldplay's Chris Martin, '20 10 20' and 'Own It' (with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran), to mention a few.

Having released formidable widely-acclaimed albums, Burna Boy says: "I can't wait to come at you, live from London with MelodyVR. This virtual show will be from the heart to my friends around the world. It'll be twice as close, twice as realistic and twice as tall."

Tickets for this one-off performance go on sale on November 6 from 10am GMT at LiveNation.co.uk

