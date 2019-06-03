Bumbershoot Announces 2019 Lineup

Bumbershoot Music and Arts Festival is excited to announce its official 2019 lineup. Taking place over Labor Day weekend, Friday Aug. 30 through Sunday Sept. 1, the 49th annual Bumbershoot will feature a wide-ranging list of performers including music headliners The Lumineers, Tyler the Creator, REZZ, and Louis the Child. Additional musical acts include H.E.R., ***** (Artist To Be Announced), Jai Wolf, LP, Taking Back Sunday, Hippie Sabotage, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alina Baraz, Summer Walker, Clairo, Bob Moses, Rival Sons, among others. More than 100 additional performances from multiple art disciplines will be present throughout the weekend on more than a dozen indoor and outdoor locations spread throughout the 74-acre festival grounds.

For close to 50 years, Bumbershoot has brought musical household names and exciting new discoveries to its stages and has also established itself as much more than a music festival, setting a blueprint for other arts events across the country to follow by adding big-name and emerging comedians, dance performances, literary icons, visual art installations, fashion, science, theatre and culinary exhibitions. Bumbershoot is the quintessential celebration to close out the summer with its Seattle Center location as a park-like wonderland in the middle of vibrant downtown Seattle.

Musical Performances

The Lumineers, Tyler the Creator, REZZ, Louis the Child, H.E.R., ***** (Artist To Be Announced), Jai Wolf, LP, Taking Back Sunday, Hippie Sabotage, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alina Baraz, Summer Walker, Clairo, Rival Sons, Bob Moses, Snow tha Product, Reignwolf, A R I Z O N A, Alec Benjamin, SOB X RBE, Gallant, Bryce Vine, Sol, COIN, Bea Miller, The Midnight, Matt Maeson, Kiana Ledé, Two Feet, Pink Sweat$, Donna Missal, Flora Cash, Madison Beer, The Dip, The Aces, nothing,nowhere., Manatee, Commune, Kolars, SHAED, half•alive, MORGXN Ryland James, Y La Bamba, Alex Lahey, Jasiah, The Blue Stones, DJ Scheme, Evan Konrad, Jagwar Twin, School of Rock Seattle, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Tourist Company, Emily Rowed, Art d'Ecco, Alex Cade, Fuzz Mutt, I///U, Baja Boy, Laza, Tracksuit Wedding, L.A. Edwards, Silent Disco - Hex Cougar, Silent Disco - Lowsh vs. Farraday, Silent Disco - Web vs. Coltan Johnson, Silent Disco - Hherb vs. Vitaman B, Silent Disco - DJ Onyxx vs. Night Audit

Comedy and Conversation

Neal Brennan, Ramy Youssef, Punch Up The Jam, Ian Karmel, Jak Knight , Zack Fox, #Adulting with Michelle Buteau + Jordan Carlos, Quinta Brunson, Stand Up Science with Shane Mauss, Jo Firestone, Dulcé Sloan, Fahim Anwar Dance Hour, Irene Tu, Emma Arnold, Mohanad Elshieky, Scott Losse, Evelyn Jensen, Levi Manis

Arts and Culture

Totally Legit, Seattle Design Nerds, Urban Artworks, Tariqa Waters presents Martyr Sauce, Electric Sky, Trivia Puppet Company, Drag Queens of Seattle with Arson Nikki, Butylene O'Kipple, Cookie Couture, Solana Solstice, Mercury Divine & Britt Brutality, Laser Dome presented by Pacific Science Center, Hair Flip Comix Newspaper, Kelly O, Alchemy Arts Collective, Design In Public, Eric Nyffeler, Yogashoot presented by CorePower, Sarah Lovett, Polite Society, Art/Not Terminal Collective, SIFF

B-EATS

One of Seattle's most renowned restaurateurs, Dan Bugge (Matt's In The Market, Radiator Whiskey, The White Swan, and 100 Pound Clam) returns to Bumbershoot with an even bigger hand-picked selection of Seattle's best food. Don't miss out on some of the city's finest culinary offerings. 2019's B-EATS program includes:

Musang, Wood Shop BBQ, Gracia, Bok A Bok Fried Chicken, Southpaw Pizza, Matt's In The Market, Radiator Whiskey, Frankie & Jo's, Adana, The White Swan Public House, Manolin, Bar Harbor, Sawyer

Event Ticket Information

Tickets for Bumbershoot go on sale Wednesday, June 5th at 10am PST.

*3-Day Tickets, starting at $220

*VIP Tickets, starting at $475

*Emerald Tickets, starting at $775

About Bumbershoot

Now approaching half a century old, Bumbershoot is one of Seattle's largest cultural touchstones. Each year, thousands of people from across the country flock to this acclaimed festival, which has become one of the biggest and beloved festivals in North America, while maintaining its Northwest spirit and innovative roots. The name Bumbershoot was chosen both as a knowing nod of respect to our city's most famous weather pattern and as a symbol of the overarching mission of this festival: to be an umbrella for all of the arts. Since 1972, Bumbershoot has been a multi-disciplinary arts festival showcasing the best of music, comedy, dance, film, literary arts, performing arts, theatre, visual arts and more. Spanning the Seattle Center grounds, a campus originally created for the 1962 World's Fair, Bumbershoot has continued its legacy of celebrating innovation and the search for what's next.

The programming at Bumbershoot strives to be a contemporary microcosm of what is current across those disciplines and genres and to give its audience opportunities few other festivals in the world offer.

About One Reel

Founded in 1972, One Reel is a non-profit multi-disciplinary arts organization striving to inspire audiences to become year round arts patrons; challenging artists to create & explore; and training the next generation of arts & events industry professionals. Current One Reel projects include City of Music Career Day, Mayors Arts Awards and Pianos in the Park. For more information, visit onereel.org.

About AEG Presents Pacific NW

AEG Presents Pacific Northwest owns and operates the Showbox and Showbox Sodo venues in Seattle and produces the Marymoor Park Concert Series at Marymoor Park in Redmond, WA each summer. Recent AEG productions in the Northwest include Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, Adele, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, and the Foo Fighters. The office produces a diverse array of one-off club to arena level concerts and events annually in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and British Columbia and supports the AEG Presents touring divisions. Visit Showbox Presents for more information.





