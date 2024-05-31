Buffalo Tom Release Tenth Studio Album 'Jump Rope'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Buffalo Tom - pioneers of college / alternative rock - come full circle to celebrate their latest release Jump Rope at The Drake in Amherst, MA where they formed over three decades ago while students at the University of Massachusetts. Jump Rope, out today, is their tenth studio album and released on their own Scrawny Records.

Recorded at Woolly Mammoth Sound, Jump Rope was produced by Dave Minehan and mixed by John Agnello. Earlier this year, the trio shared several singles from the album, beginning with “Helmet” via Brooklyn Vegan, “New Girl Singing” as a “First Listen” on FLOOD Magazine with an accompanying video inspired by Agnes Varda’s 1986 film Vagabond; and in April, “Autumn Letter” premiered at Magnet Magazine.

As they have throughout their career, Buffalo Tom has chosen to partner with a photographer for album and single art that best represents the music. For their most current releases, the group was inspired by images from street photographer Mark Cohen’s book “True Color.” “Based in rural Pennsylvania, Cohen's photographs reflect a rural American melancholy. The absence of any fonts or titles brings more attention to the colors and details of the photo -- like the slightly worn and dirty feet of the adolescent jump roper in the album cover image.”

To support Jump Rope, Buffalo Tom will tour across the U.S. this summer before embarking on a European tour this fall. Limited edition Jump Rope color vinyl and merchandise are available exclusively at BuffaloTom.com.

U.S. TOUR DATES

Dec 2 / BOSTON, MA @ The Paradise **SOLD OUT**

Jan 13 / NEW YORK, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom **SOLD OUT**

March 9 / GLOUCESTER, MA @ The Cut **SOLD OUT**

March 15 / SOMERVILLE, MA @ The Crystal Ballroom **SOLD OUT**

March 16 / SOMERVILLE, MA @ The Somerville Theater **SOLD OUT**

May 31 / AMHERST, MA @ The Drake

June 29 / LOWELL, MA @ The Boarding House

Aug 8 / CHICAGO, IL @ Metro

Aug 10 / OMAHA, NE @ Outlandia Festival

Aug 13/ PIONEERTOWN, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Aug 15 / LOS ANGELES, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Aug 17 / SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ The Independent

Sept 12 / PORTLAND, ME @ The State Theatre^

Sept 13 / PROVIDENCE, RI @ Fete^

Nov 1-3 / BOSTON, MA @ Please Come To Boston#

^ = show w/ Belly

# = Buffalo Tom hosted minifest, further details TBA

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Sept 27 / DUBLIN, IE @ Whelan’s

Sept 28 / GLASGOW, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

Sept 30 / LONDON, UK @ Lafayette **SOLD OUT**

Oct 3 / ANTWERP, BE @ De Roma **SOLD OUT**

Oct 4 / SNEEK, NL @ Het Bolwerk **SOLD OUT**

Oct 5 / EINDHOVEN, NL @ Come As You Are Festival

Oct 7 / COLOGNE, DE @ Luxor

ABOUT BUFFALO TOM

Bill Janovitz (vocals, guitar), Chris Colbourn (bass, vocals), and Tom Maginnis (drums). Buffalo Tom formed in 1986 at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Their first two albums were produced by J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. fame. Inspired by college radio and seeing bands like Hüsker Dü and The Replacements play -Buffalo Tom's unique blend of melodic indie rock and introspective lyrics helped them gain a dedicated fan base. They will release their 10th studio album Jump Rope on May 31, 2024 on Scrawny Records, distributed by Music on Vinyl.

Comments