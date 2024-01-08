Buffalo Tom Premiere New Single 'Helmet'

Buckle up, and “put your goggles on” as alt rockers Buffalo Tom – Bill Janovitz, Chris Colbourn and Tom Maginnis - are about to take you on a ride with their new single “Helmet” due January 12, 2024. The video, directed by Marley Maginnis, is premiering today, exclusively on Brooklyn Vegan.

“As with most things in Buffalo Tom, we have a chemistry and a natural sound that emerges no matter how we try to manipulate it,” explains guitarist Bill Janovitz. “‘Helmet' is a prime example of this phenomenon, a song that could be at home on any of our previous records, but I associate it mostly with the layered crisp sounds of Big Red Letter Day.”

The new song will actually find its place on their tenth album Jump Rope due in 2024. “We look forward to adding these songs alongside BT classics when we take on whatever limited touring we are able to do.” Lucky Boston fans were treated to a preview of songs at their sold-out Paradise show in early December. Buffalo Tom will next perform to a sold-out crowd at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Saturday, January 13th. Further tour dates and album details to be announced.

In the meantime, you can catch Buffalo Tom performing the opening theme song to the new NBC sitcom “Extended Family,” starring John Cryer, Abigail Spencer and Donald Faison.

ABOUT BUFFALO TOM

Buffalo Tom is a guitar-based trio from Boston, Massachusetts, formed in 1986 while students at UMASS Amherst. Its principal members are guitarist Bill Janovitz, bassist Chris Colbourn, and drummer Tom Maginnis. The band's name is derived from the band Buffalo Springfield and the first name of their drummer. They will release their tenth album, Jump Rope in 2024.

Photo Credit: Mark Cohen