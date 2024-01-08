Buffalo Tom Premiere New Single 'Helmet'

The new song will actually find its place on their tenth album Jump Rope due in 2024.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Buffalo Tom Premiere New Single 'Helmet'

Buckle up, and “put your goggles on” as alt rockers Buffalo Tom – Bill Janovitz, Chris Colbourn and Tom Maginnis - are about to take you on a ride with their new single “Helmet” due January 12, 2024. The video, directed by Marley Maginnis, is premiering today, exclusively on Brooklyn Vegan.  

“As with most things in Buffalo Tom, we have a chemistry and a natural sound that emerges no matter how we try to manipulate it,” explains guitarist Bill Janovitz. “‘Helmet' is a prime example of this phenomenon, a song that could be at home on any of our previous records, but I associate it mostly with the layered crisp sounds of Big Red Letter Day.”  

The new song will actually find its place on their tenth album Jump Rope due in 2024. “We look forward to adding these songs alongside BT classics when we take on whatever limited touring we are able to do.”   Lucky Boston fans were treated to a preview of songs at their sold-out Paradise show in early December. Buffalo Tom will next perform to a sold-out crowd at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Saturday, January 13th. Further tour dates and album details to be announced.   

In the meantime, you can catch Buffalo Tom performing the opening theme song to the new NBC sitcom “Extended Family,” starring John Cryer, Abigail Spencer and Donald Faison.  

ABOUT BUFFALO TOM

Buffalo Tom is a guitar-based trio from Boston, Massachusetts, formed in 1986 while students at UMASS Amherst. Its principal members are guitarist Bill Janovitz, bassist Chris Colbourn, and drummer Tom Maginnis. The band's name is derived from the band Buffalo Springfield and the first name of their drummer. They will release their tenth album, Jump Rope in 2024.

Photo Credit: Mark Cohen



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mountain Stage Announces New Compilation Album & Drops Bowie Cover Photo
Mountain Stage Announces New Compilation Album & Drops Bowie Cover

The album will feature a collection of live performances from various artists captured during Mountain Stage tapings over the years, including Rhiannon Giddens, Margo Price, John Prine, Jason Isbell, The Indigo Girls, Tyler Childers, and Birds of Chicago featuring Allison Russell among many others.

2
Abdallah Oumbadougou Drops Iwouksane Photo
Abdallah Oumbadougou Drops 'Iwouksane'

Petaluma Records released Abdallah Oumbadougou's “Iwouksane,” the second song to be pulled from Amghar: The Godfather of Tuareg Music - VOL. 1, a compilation from the late Abdallah Oumbadougou, the Saharan-born Tuareg guitarist and originating architect of the Desert Blues genre. The double vinyl LP features 14 tracks.

3
Maddie & Tae Announce Heres To Friends Tour For Spring 2024 Photo
Maddie & Tae Announce 'Here's To Friends' Tour For Spring 2024

Multi-Platinum duo Maddie & Tae will hit the road this spring on their Here's To Friends Tour, featuring headline shows and festival appearances across the country and kicking off March 16 in New Port Richey, FL.

4
Photo: Ariana Grande Unveils New Album Cover Photo
Photo: Ariana Grande Unveils New Album Cover

Ariana Grande has unveiled her new album cover. In a new Instagram Story, the Grammy-winner said that the cover photo for her new single, dropping Friday, is also one of the covers for her new album. Check out the photo now before new, additional album covers are unveiled.

More Hot Stories For You

2024 NYC Winter Jazzfest Announces Final Lineup For 20th Anniversary Season2024 NYC Winter Jazzfest Announces Final Lineup For 20th Anniversary Season
Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVDGaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD
Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 SavageVideo: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 Savage
Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
THE BOOK OF MORMON