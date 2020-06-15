Buddy Jewell To Release BLUEBONNET HIGHWAY Album

Buddy Jewell has set June 26, 2020 as the release for his most ambitious album to date, the 15-song Bluebonnet Highway on Diamond Dust Records. The collection spans Country, Americana and Bluegrass and includes several originals, re-records of Buddy's hits and covers of some of his favorite and most influential songs.

"I had so much fun making this record," said Buddy. "My producer Mitchell Brown and friend Ernie Evans approached me with the idea of doing this project and were very instrumental in helping me pick the songs. I owe most of this mess or success to those two guys!"

The new album pays homage to Buddy's heroes and influences like Waylon Jennings, Ed Bruce, The Band, Tom T. Hall, Buck Owens and Billy Joe Shaver. Originals include the Jewell-written "Bluebonnet Highway" and the hilarious "Willie Gave Up Weed." He co-wrote "Hillbilly Water" with Steve Williams and Thom Shepherd and recorded more earthy takes of his Top 5 hits "Sweet Southern Comfort" and "Help Pour out the Rain (Lacey's Song)" for the new album.

The first single from Bluebonnet Highway will be the heart-tugging "Teardrop in the Gulf of Mexico," which Buddy wrote with Jerry Salley. The single is already #2 on the Airplay Direct Global Radio Indicator Chart.

The CD includes a cast of well-known Bluegrass and Country musicians and singers such as Kenny & Amanda Smith, Michael Cleveland (Flamekeepers), Danny Roberts (Grascals), IBMA Dobro Player of the Year Josh Swift (The Issacs), Donnie Allen (Shenandoah), Craig Fletcher (Joe Diffie, Lorrie Morgan), Ernie Evans (EMS Productions) and Mitchell Brown, long time producer for Grand Ole Opry member and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Charlie Louvin.

Most of the songs on the album were tracked prior to the Covid-19 lockdown, but Buddy wasn't able to begin recording vocals until last month. Having the finished product to listen to and hold in his own hands was an incredible release for him emotionally and spiritually. "It's like getting to take that first big breath of fresh air after you been waiting to exhale for so long."

"Getting to release Bluebonnet Highway has felt like breaking out of a dark, dreary dungeon into bright, beautiful sunlight. The catharsis has been amazing. If I could choose one thing for people to feel when they listen to it, I would want them to feel the joy that I felt during the entire process and the freedom of getting to make this project."

Bluebonnet Highway

Diamond Dust Records

Track Listing:

1. "I'm A Ramblin' Man"

2. "Help Pour Out The Rain (Lacey's Song)"

3. "Teardrop in the Gulf of Mexico"

4. "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down"

5. "Truck Driving Man"

6. "Hero In Harlan"

7. "Georgia On A Fast Train"

8. "Sweet Southern Comfort"

9. "Bluebonnet Highway"

10. "Willie Gave Up Weed"

11. "My First Taste of Texas"

12. "Life Don't Have To Mean Nothing At All"

13. "Hillbilly Water"

14. "You're The Best Break This Old Heart Ever Had"

15. "Can't Stop Now"

