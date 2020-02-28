Buckcherry Announce Acoustic Session Series

While preparing for their next studio album, Buckcherry have created a streaming and digital-only series called Acoustic Sessions.

The series, which will have a periodic release schedule, will each feature two songs from their extensive catalogue performed in a stripped down experience of vocals and guitar.

Volume 1 is available today and features two songs from their platinum album 15 - "Sorry" and "Carousel." The songs are available on all streaming and digital services and can be purchased individually or as a two song EP.

Buckcherry will have an extensive touring schedule in 2020, with a new studio album scheduled for a fall release.



