Buckcherry Announce Acoustic Session Series

While preparing for their next studio album, Buckcherry have created a streaming and digital-only series called Acoustic Sessions.

The series, which will have a periodic release schedule, will each feature two songs from their extensive catalogue performed in a stripped down experience of vocals and guitar.



Volume 1 is available today and features two songs from their platinum album 15 - "Sorry" and "Carousel." The songs are available on all streaming and digital services and can be purchased individually or as a two song EP.



Buckcherry will have an extensive touring schedule in 2020, with a new studio album scheduled for a fall release.





