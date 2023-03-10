Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bryce Vine Unveils 'Serotonin' EP

Bryce has teamed up with artist Chris Gardner to create an innovative AI-generated video for new single “Nostalgia.”

Mar. 10, 2023  

After building up anticipation with a series of fan favorite releases, multi-platinum maverick Bryce Vine uncovers his new Serotonin EP today via Warner Records.

Alongside the new project, Bryce has teamed up with artist Chris Gardner to create an innovative AI-generated video for new single "Nostalgia," which utilizes cutting-edge, custom trained AI facial recognition models that have been made specifically for Bryce, making it one of the only - if not the first - music videos to use such technology.

To celebrate, Bryce is in the midst of a six-week North American headline tour, rolling through venues across the U.S. and Canada this spring. See a full list of dates below, and purchase remaining tickets for Bryce's 2023 tour HERE.

The five-track body of work was crafted alongside several acclaimed producers, including 7X GRAMMY Award-winning producer Federico Vindver [Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Kanye West], Aaron Zuckerman [LANY, Bebe Rexha, Lil Wayne], Alex Delicata [Kygo, One Republic, Meek Mill], Ryan Daly [John Legend, blackbear, Cheat Codes], long-time collaborator JP Clark [Yung Gravy, Mod Sun, Blink 182], Ryan Wheeler, William Van Zandt, and UK based producer duo Dumb Buoys Fishing Club.

Serotonin illuminates the nuances of his signature genre alchemy as he delivers dreamy melodic anthems lyrically laced with intimately insightful thoughts and truths. In addition to the fan favorite collaboration "Help" [feat. PHEELZ] - which VMAN hailed as "a dance breakup anthem" - and most recent single "Gold Rush," the opening track "Nostalgia" skates over airy guitar towards a chantable chorus as he confesses, "Let me put my fing phone down, and slow it down, I don't wanna be alone now, not now."

Elsewhere, "Grow Up" [feat. Josef Salvat] layers a hypnotic hook above a simmering beat with the proclamation, "I don't wanna grow up." Then, there's "Stay Afloat." Acoustic guitar threads around a glitchy beat as his laidback flow dips in and out of a buoyant groove punctuated by a bubbly sample.

About the new project, Bryce shares, "With Serotonin, I'm inviting you to walk with me down the path of nostalgia and open the door into my daydreams. I want us to rediscover curiosity, a sense of adventure...and the joy that comes from a never-ending summers, driving with the windows down, and feeling invincible. My goal with this project is purely to reinstall that rare rush of serotonin we all deserve to feel and let it playfully linger in the back of our minds for as long as we can..."

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here:



From This Author - Michael Major


