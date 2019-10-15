Bryce Vine & Loud Luxury Unveil 'I'm Not Alright' Music Video

Today, Bryce Vine & Loud Luxury release Cali house party music video for their hit track "I'm Not Alright," via Sire / Armada Records. With over 45 million steams worldwide, "I'm Not Alright" is quickly becoming a carefree anthem across the globe. Directed by Miles & AJ (known for their work with Billie Eilish), the music video was shot in the boys' hometown of Los Angeles, CA.

Bryce added, "The Loud Luxury boys have become some of my favorite people to hang with and it all started with this song. We shot the entire video in one night and didn't finish until 5am, but it never felt like work."

Bryce Vine hasn't slowed down since his breakout success with the Platinum-certified "Drew Barrymore," spending 2019 on sold out headline tours of the U.S., earning another Gold hit with "La La Land (feat. YG)," releasing his major label debut Carnival, and performing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Wendy Williams, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and most recently The Late Late Show with James Corden with Loud Luxury.

In other news, Bryce will be hosting and performing at the F Cancer event on November 20th, in Los Angeles, CA at POPPY. Bryce will be taking this opportunity to educate and spread awareness around the importance of prevention and early detection by bringing young people together to collectively fight back against cancer.

t's been an amazing ride for LOUD LUXURY (Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace). Since the Juno-Award winning duo debuted on Armada Music in late 2017 with their now worldwide smash hit "Body" (feat. brando)- the most played song on dance radio for all of 2018--they sold platinum in the US and held the #1 spot in the U.S. Mediabase Dance Airplay chart, charted in the Top 40 of U.S. Pop radio and the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart (#4) and accumulated over a billion plays across streaming services. Its follow-up single "Love No More" (with anders) has garnered over 100 million plays on Spotify.

F Cancer is dedicated to the prevention and early detection of cancer; it is a movement that creates a raw and authentic space by harnessing the cumulative experience of their community, Generation Connected. Gen-C is defined by a behavior rather than a birth date, they consume digital content as their main source of information and may span across traditional generations. With wit, edge, and humor, F Cancer is changing the way people talk about cancer. Through digital media, programs and events, F Cancer believes its community will be the generation that ultimately improves health outcomes.





