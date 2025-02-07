Bryan Adams Releases New Single 'Roll With The Punches'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bryan Adams has released his brand new song, ‘Roll With The Punches’, via his own label, Bad Records. It is the title track of his forthcoming new studio album out later this year. The high-octane rocker was co-written with Mutt Lange, who has worked with Adams since Waking Up The Neighbours in 1991. The single is out now on all streaming platforms and a limited edition 7" vinyl can also be pre-ordered here.

The powerful jabs, uppercuts and hooks of ‘Roll With The Punches’ are highlighted in a performance from Bryan and his band in the video - out now here. Regarding the single Adams says, “‘Roll With The Punches’ is a song about resilience and the spirit of getting back up no matter how hard you’ve been knocked down. This song is for everyone who’s ever felt defeated but chose to fight another day. I believe the song captures the idea of getting through things when confronted with challenges and disappointment by simply rocking out!"

With global hits such as ‘Summer of '69’ and ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’, Adams has been touring for 40+ years and the upcoming Roll With The Punches tour promises to deliver more of his signature high-energy performances and timeless rock anthems.

The 2025 tour kicked off in New Zealand and Australia and will be coming to the UK & Ireland in May for 12 shows followed by another 35 shows across Europe. Bryan Adams tour dates and tickets are available here.

ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES UK & IRELAND HEADLINE TOUR DATES

May 8th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

May 9th – Manchester, AO Arena

May 10th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

May 11th – Aberdeen, P&J Live

May 13th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

May 15th – London, The O2

May 16th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

May 17th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

May 18th – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE

May 20th – Dublin, 3Arena

May 21st – Belfast, The SSE Arena

May 23rd – Dublin, 3Arena

Comments