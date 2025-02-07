Bryan Adams Releases New Single 'Roll With The Punches'

Listen to Bryan Adams' new single, which also serves as the title track of his forthcoming new studio album out later this year.
Bryan Adams has released his brand new song, ‘Roll With The Punches’, via his own label, Bad Records. It is the title track of his forthcoming new studio album out later this year. The high-octane rocker was co-written with Mutt Lange, who has worked with Adams since Waking Up The Neighbours in 1991. The single is out now on all streaming platforms and a limited edition 7" vinyl can also be pre-ordered here.
The powerful jabs, uppercuts and hooks of ‘Roll With The Punches’ are highlighted in a performance from Bryan and his band in the video - out now here. Regarding the single Adams says, “‘Roll With The Punches’ is a song about resilience and the spirit of getting back up no matter how hard you’ve been knocked down. This song is for everyone who’s ever felt defeated but chose to fight another day. I believe the song captures the idea of getting through things when confronted with challenges and disappointment by simply rocking out!"
With global hits such as ‘Summer of '69’ and ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’, Adams has been touring for 40+ years and the upcoming Roll With The Punches tour promises to deliver more of his signature high-energy performances and timeless rock anthems.
The 2025 tour kicked off in New Zealand and Australia and will be coming to the UK & Ireland in May for 12 shows followed by another 35 shows across Europe. Bryan Adams tour dates and tickets are available here.
May 8th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
May 9th – Manchester, AO Arena
May 10th – Leeds, First Direct Arena
May 11th – Aberdeen, P&J Live
May 13th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
May 15th – London, The O2
May 16th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
May 17th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
May 18th – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
May 20th – Dublin, 3Arena
May 21st – Belfast, The SSE Arena
May 23rd – Dublin, 3Arena
