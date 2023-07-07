Bruno Major Releases New Single 'A Strange Kind of Beautiful'

Bruno Major unveils his latest single “A Strange Kind Of Beautiful." The song is featured on his upcoming album Columbo out July 21 via Harbour Artists & Music / AWAL Recordings presave HERE.

“A Strange Kind Of Beautiful” opens with a glittering piano instrumental and a Bach-style fugue, as Bruno toys with the idea of the simultaneous beauty and tragedy in love. He illustrates the travesty that a bond shared by two people can’t adequately be expressed to or understood by others, but also acknowledges that that is what makes it uniquely beautiful and special.

Animated entirely in black and white and taking place in one continuous shot – from vast skyscapes to varied nature-filled terrains – the accompanying music video allows listeners to dive head first into the beautiful lyrics and melody of “A Strange Kind of Beautiful.”

“A Strange Kind Of Beautiful” follows “Tell Her,” album title track “Columbo,” and his first new track in three years, “We Were Never Really Friends.” UPROXX raves, “‘Tell Her’ maintains the moody, jazz-influenced vibes from the pop tracks dropping lately. Major uses his words as wishes that he hopes an ex would hear, or as he notes, ‘taking the words from the sad songs instead.’”

Clash praises “Columbo,” calling it “a soothing Spring-like hymn reminiscent of Paul Simon…a sun-drenched piece of melodic songwriting, while the video has a special guest star – Bruno’s 1978 Mercedes 380SL.”

“We Were Never Really Friends” was released in May to critical acclaim. Billboard chronicles the track as “...a classic spoil-the-friendship jam that masquerades as a piano ballad before blooming into a lighters-up rock sing-along, complete with a stringy guitar solo.”

On July 21st, Bruno will unveil his newest album Columbo, the highly-anticipated follow up to 2020’s To Let A Good Thing Die. The 12-track body of work weaves the autobiographical with the observational and stretches Bruno’s palette into new forms, yielding the most accomplished and “honest” expression of his music to date.

Marking a triumphant return to the stage after his 2020 tour was canceled due to COVID, Bruno will kick off an expansive headlining tour in Tokyo on August 8th, making his way through major cities in Southeast Asia before heading to Denver, CO to start the North American leg of the tour on September 4th.

Following the 20 date NA run, he'll begin the European leg of his ambitious journey, in Cologne, Germany on November 8th. The tour will conclude on November 23rd in his hometown of London. See below for the full tour routing.

More to come from Bruno Major in 2023.

UPCOMING HEADLINING TOUR DATES:

August 7 – Tokyo, Japan – WWW X *NEW

August 8 – Tokyo, Japan – WWW X *SOLD OUT

August 10 – Seoul, South Korea – YES24 Live Hall *NEW

August 11 – Seoul, South Korea – YES24 Live Hall *SOLD OUT

August 13 – Bangkok, Thailand – Voice Space

August 15 – Manila, Philippines – New Frontier Theater *VENUE UPGRADE

August 17 – Singapore, Singapore – Capitol Theatre *SOLD OUT

August 19 – Jakarta, Indonesia – GBK Basketball Hall *SOLD OUT

August 20 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Zepp Kuala Lumpur

August 22 — Shanghai, China — Bandai Namco Dream Hall *NEW

August 24 — Guangzhou, China — Mao Livehouse *NEW

September 4 – Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

September 5 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

September 7 – Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *SOLD OUT

September 8 – Seattle, WA - The Showbox @ The Market

September 9 – Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

September 11 – San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

September 13 – Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *NEW

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *SOLD OUT

September 15 – San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park *SOLD OUT

September 16 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

September 18 – Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

September 19 – Austin, TX - Mohawk

September 20 – Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

September 22 – Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

September 23 – Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

September 25 – Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

September 26 – Toronto, ON - HISTORY *SOLD OUT

September 29 – New York, NY - Terminal 5

September 30 – Boston, MA - Roadrunner

October 1 – Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

November 8 – Cologne, DE - CBE

November 9 – Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus

November 11 – Antwerp, BE – Trix

November 12 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg *SOLD OUT

November 14 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

November 17 – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s

November 18 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2 *SOLD OUT

November 21 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

November 23 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town *SOLD OUT

Photo credit: Neil Krug