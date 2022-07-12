Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on sale beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10am local time.

Jul. 12, 2022  

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States with two shows coming to UBS Arena at Belmont Park on April 9 and 11. The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017, their first in North America since September 2016 and their first performances at the new venue.

European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. At the conclusion of their European run, which is scheduled for April through July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second-to-be-announced North American tour leg in August. Tour dates in the UK will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon.

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on sale beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10am local time (full details below).

The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan on sale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets.

For shows utilizing Verified Fan, the Verified Fan on sale will take place between 10am and 2pm local time. If tickets remain, a general on sale for all fans begins the same day at 3pm local time with no code required.

To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan on sale, visit here.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles and John Mayer. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,255 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Springsteen and The E Street Band's most recent studio album, 2020's 'Letter To You' (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at #1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

The E Street Band's members are: Roy Bittan - piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren - guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa - guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent - bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt - guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg - drums; with Soozie Tyrell - violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons - saxophone; and Charlie Giordano - keyboards.

DATE

CITY

VENUE

ONSALE DATE & TICKET LINK

ONSALE TIME

FEB 1

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

Wed, July 20

10AM ET

FEB 3

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Wed, July 27

10AM ET

FEB 5

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

Wed, July 20

10AM ET

FEB 7

Hollywood, FL

Hard Rock Live

Wed, July 20

10AM ET

FEB 10

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Fri, July 22

10AM CT

FEB 14

Houston, TX

Toyota Center*

Fri, July 22

10AM CT

FEB 16

Austin, TX

Moody Center

Fri, July 22

10AM CT

FEB 18

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

Wed, July 27

10AM CT

FEB 21

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

Wed, July 20

10AM CT

FEB 25

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Fri, July 22

10AM PT

FEB 27

Seattle, WA

Climate Pledge Arena

Wed, July 27

10AM PT

MAR 2

Denver, CO

Ball Arena

Wed, July 20

10AM MT

MAR 5

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Thu, July 21

10AM CT

MAR 7

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

Wed, July 27

10AM CT

MAR 9

Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena

Wed, July 27

10AM ET

MAR 12

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun

Fri, July 22

10AM ET

MAR 14

Albany, NY

MVP Arena

Fri, July 22

10AM ET

MAR 16

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center*

Tue, July 26

10AM ET

MAR 18

State College, PA

Bryce Jordan Center

Tue, July 26

10AM ET

MAR 20

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Wed, July 20

10AM ET

MAR 23

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Wed, July 27

10AM ET

MAR 25

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

Fri, July 22

10AM ET

MAR 27

Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena

Tue, July 26

10AM ET

MAR 29

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Wed, July 27

10AM ET

APR 1

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Fri, July 29

10AM ET

APR 3

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center*

Fri, July 29

10AM ET

APR 5

Cleveland, OH

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Wed, July 27

10AM ET

APR 7

Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Arena

Tue, July 26

10AM ET

APR 9

Belmont Park, NY

UBS Arena

Fri, July 29

10AM ET

APR 11

Belmont Park, NY

UBS Arena

Fri, July 29

10AM ET

APR 14

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Fri, July 29

10AM ET

*General onsale - no Ticketmaster Verified Fan access code required
