Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States with two shows coming to UBS Arena at Belmont Park on April 9 and 11. The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017, their first in North America since September 2016 and their first performances at the new venue.

European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. At the conclusion of their European run, which is scheduled for April through July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second-to-be-announced North American tour leg in August. Tour dates in the UK will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon.

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on sale beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10am local time (full details below).

The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan on sale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets.

For shows utilizing Verified Fan, the Verified Fan on sale will take place between 10am and 2pm local time. If tickets remain, a general on sale for all fans begins the same day at 3pm local time with no code required.

To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan on sale, visit here.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles and John Mayer. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,255 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Springsteen and The E Street Band's most recent studio album, 2020's 'Letter To You' (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at #1 in eleven countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

The E Street Band's members are: Roy Bittan - piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren - guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa - guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent - bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt - guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg - drums; with Soozie Tyrell - violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons - saxophone; and Charlie Giordano - keyboards.