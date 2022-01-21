Brothers Osborne Release 'Skeletons' Deluxe Album

Today, award-winning duo Brothers Osborne release the deluxe edition of their GRAMMY-nominated album Skeletons. Scoring a nomination for Best Country Album at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards, the critically acclaimed project includes the new tracks "Headstone," "Midnight Rider's Prayer," and "Younger Me." The duo opened up about the project to ABC's Nightline in an interview set to air next week.

"Headstone" is produced by Jay Joyce, while "Midnight Rider's Prayer" was recorded at John Osborne's home studio, co-produced by the duo, and with Willie Nelson's personal blessing uses elements of "On the Road Again." "Younger Me," also currently GRAMMY-nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, rounds out the Skeletons Deluxe track list.

Named to multiple end of year "best of" lists, including the all-genre Rolling Stone Best Songs of the Year and Billboard's 100 Best Songs of 2021, "Younger Me" also topped Billboard's Best Country Songs of 2021 list. The outlet declares, "The song serves as a beacon of hope for anyone whose early years are filled with doubt, fear, confusion, and just feeling different from those around them."

The reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year performed "Younger Me" at this year's CMA Awards and TJ prefaced the performance by sharing, "for many years I would watch this show, year after year, and I always thought how incredible it'd be and I'd dream of being here on this stage, and there were so many things that were so many hurdles for me. And I always truthfully felt like it would never be possible because of my sexuality to be here."

Listen to the new deluxe album here: