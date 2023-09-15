Brothers Osborne Release Self-Titled Fourth Studio Album

GRAMMY-winning duo Brothers Osborne release Brothers Osborne, their self-titled fourth studio album via EMI Records Nashville.

The album was named one of the most anticipated albums of the year by the Los Angeles Times who call it “a lively self-titled” album which adds “fresh sounds and textures to the Osbornes’ solidly built songs.”

The duo is currently on the cover of American Songwriter who say a “sense of comfortable confidence echoes through all eleven tracks on Brothers Osborne, which builds off the duo’s trademark meld of classic Southern rock and polished modern country.” Brothers Osborne is available in all formats here.

At 12:00 p.m. CT, Brothers Osborne will share their music video for “Nobody’s Nobody,” directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan “Flash” Silver. Watch the music video here.

Last week, Brothers Osborne, the reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, were nominated again in this category. They are five-time winners of this award and have six CMA awards in total. John Osborne of the band was additionally nominated in the Album of the Year category for his work as producer on Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

For their self-titled release, the brothers enlisted Mike Elizondo (Sheryl Crow, Turnstile, Dr. Dre, Twenty One Pilots, Lin-Manuel Miranda) to produce, entrusting him with curating his own band of studio musicians, including Paul McCartney’s drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. behind the kit. Miranda Lambert provides the LP’s sole guest vocals on “We Ain’t Good At Breaking Up,” after co-writing the song with Brothers Osborne and Jesse Frasure.

The brothers co-wrote every song on the album, including their chart-climbing current single “Nobody’s Nobody,” penned with Elizondo and Kendell Marvel, capturing a message of inclusion and acceptance.

Brothers Osborne will celebrate the release with four newly-announced tour dates in October, performing in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Nashville. The duo shares, “these four shows will be very special and all will be different, showcasing music from our new album, and of course some of your old favorites.”

Tickets for all dates on sale now here. Members of the band’s The Family Fan Club can unlock exclusive pre-sale access to shows by logging into the official website at www.brothersosborne.com.

Brothers Osborne are one of music’s most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected by not just blood, but also a lifetime of performing together, and a shared working-class upbringing in Deale, Maryland.

The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners are leaders of a progressive and still classic school of country music, and the faces of the new generation of Nashville. Anchored by TJ’s baritone and John’s guitar, every one of the album’s 11 tracks are distinctly Brothers Osborne songs – the album is also their most musically diverse yet, along with a new producer’s direction, it features synthesizers, and a piano ballad.

“We are always pushing ourselves, always evolving and not afraid to change,” John says. “But at the end of the day, we are also who we are.”

“This is a defining record at this point in our career, where we needed to put it all on our shoulders,” TJ says. “And we did. Like it was when we were growing up, it’s just John and me.”

Photo Credit: Katie Kauss