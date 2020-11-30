Brooks Hudgins Shares 'Lost In Conversation'

Last Friday, multi-instrumentalist Brooks Hudgins shared his final single "Lost in Conversation" off of his debut album, Drive Thru Communion. XS Noize premiered the track, and praised Hudgins' "radical honesty, knack for narrative, and gentler guitar grooves." Drive Thru Communion is out next Friday December 11th on Bodybag Records.

In early 2020, Hudgins teamed up with classically trained violinist turned record producer Grant Gardner at Corner Store Studios in Ridgewood, NY to record what would eventually be tormented into Drive Thru Communion. With little experience, and a lot of unexpected global news nigh, they recorded an alt-country album with flashes of brilliance and maimed by a lot of head scratching inconsistencies.

The debut full length album is due out December 11th, and all that we can let on at this point is to expect the unexpected. The 13 tracks were recorded in various studios and bedroom closets across the US and promise a dark peculiarity characteristic of the little that we have heard from Brooks.

There is a lot to unpack in Drive Thru Communion, so grab your Hymnal, and read along.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles