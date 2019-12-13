British Lion Share Title Track from Upcoming Album 'The Burning'

British Lion have shared the title-track from their upcoming second album The Burning, which will be released January 17th 2020 in Digi-pack CD, double gatefold Vinyl and Digital Download formats.



It comes ahead of their short UK club tour, which kicks off this weekend at the Waterfront in Norwich and will conclude with a show at London's O2 Academy Islington on Friday 20th.

British Lion is the creation of Iron Maiden bassist and founder Steve Harris and is the 'up close and personal' side project he devotes his time to, outside of his Maiden activities. He is joined by vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie and drummer Simon Dawson and the group are gearing up to release album number two.



The Burning was recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton and produced by Steve Harris, and is crammed with powerful hard rock melodies, including the title-track and previously shared instant grats 'Lightning' and 'Spitfire'.



The album is a follow-up to British Lion's 2012's eponymous debut album, Steve's first

ever musical venture outside of Iron Maiden which was pronounced both "brilliant" and "a

big hearted ferocious triumph" by the music press.



The band have since been tirelessly honing their live show performances with club tours and festival appearances, building and establishing a firm and dedicated fan-base, reaching 24 countries across the globe so far. They've also just been announced to play at Donnington's Download Festival 2020 with further shows to be announced going forward.

DECEMBER UK TOUR DATES

Sun 15th - Norwich - Waterfront

Mon 16th - Manchester - Club Academy

Tue 17th - Chester - The Live Music Rooms

Wed 18th - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

Thur 19th - Colchester - Arts Centre

Fri 20th - London - O2 Islington Academy



Tickets available now from https://britishlionuk.com/. Support at all shows will be Voodoo Six and Nine Miles Down.





