Brit Taylor's Real Me Debuts in the Top 40 Americana Radio

Real Me, the semi-autobiographical album by emerging Americana sensation Brit Taylor, debuted on the AMA/CDX Americana Radio Chart at No. 37 yesterday, the highest ranking debut album on the chart and just 10 days after the album's release. It also cracked the top 5 for the second time since September as the 2nd most added album on the chart. "Back In The Fire," Taylor's current single, debuted at No. 46 on the AMA/CDX Americana Top 50 singles chart. A second song from the album, "Married Again," is in the top 10 of most added singles on the chart.



"I'm surprised and really happy about this exciting news," says an emotional Taylor. "I just really wanted the music to be heard because there's a lot of talented musicians and songwriters on this project. And it's happening. I couldn't be more thankful."



Listen below.



With this record, Taylor has caught the attention of radio, critics and playlist curators alike. Her music is featured on editorial playlists on Spotify, Amazon, Pandora and Apple music.



NPR World Cafe's Ann Powers called Taylor's debut solo album a "beautiful mix of classic country but vintage singer/songwriter and some bluegrass thrown in." Listen to the show here.



Ana Lee with WMOT-FM added, "The sounds really match the stories on this record. It's raw and trippy, but completely makes sense in a sort of modern psychedelia meets traditional twang way."



Taylor was profiled in the November/December print issue of American Songwriter where they called the album a "stunner which lyrically showcases Taylor's brutally honest feelings."



Real Me, which tips its hat to traditional country while making the old completely new, was produced by Grammy-award winning producer Dave Brainard and features a handful of songs Taylor co-wrote with The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.



Taylor simply writes and sings about what she lives, what she knows. Real Me - a reminder itself that an album can tell a story - is mindfully crafted to capture Taylor's pure authenticity and her Eastern Kentucky roots. By blending twangy guitars, crying steels, emotional lyrics and sultry vocals, Real Me redefines traditional country music. Not afraid to be influenced by the past she loves and adapt it to the future she is, the album - with its influences that include Bobby Gentry vibes, Loretta Lynn honky-tonk, Waylon and Willie waltzes, western swing and heart-tugging vocals - tells musical stories that manage to be dramatic, humorous, heartfelt and down-right honest.



Real Me is Brit Taylor's journey to knowing herself. It is a collection of rhythmic hooks and catchy and perceptive melodies that take up residence in your head and your heart. The power of Taylor's music is that it is refreshingly simple yet surprisingly complex, yet both empathetic and empowering. Always true to herself, she continues to tells stories which manage - whether they are dramatic, humorous or heartfelt - to be as authentic as she is.

