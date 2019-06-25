Brijean's Debut EP WALKIE TALKIE Streaming On Gorilla Vs. Bear

This Friday, just in time for summer, Brijean - the sunny disco-pop project of acclaimed percussionist Brijean Murphy (Toro y Moi, U.S. Girls, Poolside) and producer Doug Stuart - will release its debut, the Walkie Talkie EP. Today, the duo is sharing an advance stream of the full EP with Gorilla Vs. Bear, who write, "[it] sounds a bit like Stereolab gone full-on dreamy disco-pop, Brijean's silky vocals wafting over an infectious tropical groove that feels destined to soundtrack countless pool parties and topdown twilight drives up the coast."

Walkie Talkie is out this Friday, June 28 on Native Cat Recordings. It is available for pre-order HERE.

Brijean will celebrate Walkie Talkie with a release show at Oakland's Starline Social Club on Thursday, July 11. Tickets are available HERE.

Brijean Murphy was born to make you move. Stepping out in 2018 as one of indie's most in-demand pop percussionists, Murphy spends much of her time on back-to-back runs with a dozen different acts including Poolside, Toro Y Moi, and U.S. Girls. It's a marvel that, somewhere in the whirlwind of the past year, she found time to collaborate with producer Doug Stuart to record their first communiqué to the world: the dreamy, back-room disco of WALKIE TALKIE.

Combining Murphy's upbringing heavily steeped in Latin jazz and soul, BRIJEAN is a hypnotic and danceable new direction for Murphy, and a fine compliment to her contemporaries on the 2019 indie circuit. Equal parts dance production, organic percussion and melodic mantra, WALKIE TALKIE transmits Murphy's essence perfectly.

Murphy's musical talents are family heirlooms: her father, percussionist and engineer Patrick Murphy, taught Brijean her first patterns on a pair of congas that she inherited from the late Trinidadian steel drum legend Vince Charles. Growing up in LA's Glassell Park, Brijean was raised by a cadre of honorary aunts and uncles - a deep bench of jazz, latin and soul musicians in their own rites. This meant she grew up regaled by musical lore - larger than life tales of jazz luminaries, psychedelic trips and obscure cultural enclaves - sampling some of those family stories and weaving them into the EP.

WALKIE TALKIE is Murphy's collaboration with producer Doug Stuart, who shares a background as a jazz, pop, and session musician (Bells Atlas, Meernaa, Luke Temple, Jay Stone). In marathon sessions at their intimate home-studio, wedged between touring schedules that rarely-overlapped, BRIJEAN formed. Murphy's layered percussion and hypnotic, expressive vocals coupled with Stuart's harmonic palette and intuitive production evokes 70s disco, 90s house, and sly pop sensibilities. WALKIE TALKIE is a pure expression of the home-cooked, effortlessly chic aesthetic that is BRIJEAN.





