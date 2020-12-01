Brian May & Kerry Ellis Share New Christmas Song 'One Beautiful Christmas Day'

2020 is a year that most people will not forget in a hurry...

It has shown us the very best of us - from our heroic healthcare and frontline workers to everyday people showing amazing acts of kindness. As we look forward to the holidays, community and family are more important than ever.

"ONE BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS DAY," sure to become a new Christmas classic, by KERRY ELLIS (Wicked, We Will Rock You) and featuring Queen's BRIAN MAY, is a celebration of all these things.

"Working with the team creating this song has been amazing, it's about appreciating each other and thinking of others at Christmas and having a beautiful day together and creating memories of a lifetime." said Kerry.

"ONE BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS DAY" was written by Kerry and Brian May, co-produced by May and features the iconic rocker on guitar.

May said, "The time is right for a new Christmas classic - and this is it!! 'One Beautiful Christmas' is a wish for togetherness at the end of a tough year."

Kerry Ellis is well known for her amazing success in leading roles on Broadway and the West End, but this is her first original solo holiday release.

"I'm thrilled to release this single which is from the heart and means so very much to me." added Kerry.

Listen here:

